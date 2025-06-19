New meta-analysis highlights effective non-drug therapies for knee osteoarthritis

Knee braces, water therapy and exercise are the most promising non-drug therapies for treating knee osteoarthritis, according to a new meta-analysis publishing June 18, 2025 in the open-access journal PLOS One by Yuan Luo of the First People's Hospital of Neijiang, China.

Knee osteoarthritis (KOA) is a common and often debilitating condition that affects millions of older adults, causing pain and stiffening of the knee joint. Treatment often includes anti-inflammatory drugs, which are linked to gastrointestinal and cardiovascular adverse events.

In the new study, researchers examined the current evidence on non-drug therapies for treating KOA. They looked at data from 139 clinical trials involving nearly 10,000 people to compare 12 different non-drug treatments. These included laser therapy, electrical stimulation, braces, insoles, kinesiology tape, water-based therapy, exercise, and ultrasound. By combining results from all these studies into a powerful network meta-analysis, the team could rank the therapies based on how well they worked.

Knee braces came out on top across most categories, including reducing pain, improving function, and relieving stiffness. Hydrotherapy-exercises or treatments performed in warm water-was particularly effective at easing pain and general exercise was also consistently effective, improving both pain and physical function. High-intensity laser therapy and shock wave therapy showed some benefits, while ultrasound consistently scored the lowest in effectiveness.

The authors caution that differences in study design, small sample sizes, and variability in treatment duration between the 139 included studies may limit the precision of the rankings. However, they conclude that physical therapy has promising effects on KOA, offering potential treatments without the risks of anti-inflammatory drugs. Future studies should examine the clinical efficacy of combined therapies, as well as their cost-effectiveness.

The authors add: "Knee braces, hydrotherapy, and exercise are the most effective non-drug therapies for knee osteoarthritis. They reduce pain and improve mobility without the gastrointestinal or cardiovascular risks linked to common pain medications. Patients and clinicians should prioritize these evidence-based options."

"Our analysis of nearly 10,000 patients reveals that simple, accessible therapies like knee bracing and water-based exercise outperform high-tech options like ultrasound. This could reshape clinical guidelines to focus on safer, lower-cost interventions."