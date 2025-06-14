Osteoarthritis treatment in practice falls short of EULAR guidelines

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
European Alliance of Associations for Rheumatology, EULARJun 14 2025

Osteoarthritis is a leading cause of chronic pain, often affecting physical function, daily activities, and quality of life. EULAR - The European Alliance of Associations for Rheumatology - has developed recommendations and clinical practice guidelines for the management of osteoarthritis in the hand, hip, and knee. But people are often treated by different healthcare professionals, and there is little knowledge about which specialists see patients in which phase of the disease - and whether the guidelines are implemented in real-world settings.

In a session at the 2025 EULAR congress in Barcelona, important findings were presented from the BLOAR registry, taking in data from 1,716 people with osteoarthritis treated in everyday clinical practice in Austria. This registry collects comprehensive clinical and demographic information from physicians and therapists, as well as patient-reported outcomes such as information on pain, quality of life, physical activity, and disease severity.

The findings show that most people are being treated for osteoarthritis in the knee (52.2%), followed by hand (23.5%), hip (17.7%), and other joints (6.7%). Over 80% were moderately or severely affected by their disease, and 16% reported having reduced their workhours or lost their job. On a scale of 1-100, pain was on average 24.7 at rest, and 42.8 during activity.

Overall, 67.0% reported consultations and visits to doctors; 61.4% had received physiotherapy (active, functional therapy with a licensed physiotherapist) and 60.4% had physical therapy (medically prescribed passive modalities such as electrotherapy, heat, cold, ultrasound, or hydrotherapy). However, surprisingly, only 11.8% reported having received dietary interventions and weight management programs. Only 37.5% were using medications, including pain-relief, but many people were taking vitamins (40.3%) and plant-based products (12.6%).

The results show a significant gap between real-world practice and the existing EULAR recommendations. Interventions around weight management are strongly emphasized in the guidelines, which state that "people with hip or knee osteoarthritis should be offered education on the importance of maintaining a healthy weight; those overweight or obese should be offered support to achieve and maintain weight loss", but in real-world settings these approaches are not being used, with only about 10% of patients receiving such support.

While close to 70% of patients receive consultations and physiotherapy or physical therapy, there is a high prevalence of non-evidence-based treatments, such as taking vitamins and plant-based products - neither of which are recommended by EULAR - and this is surprising."

Valentina Schmolik

The authors say these findings from BLOAR underscore the need to raise awareness of evidence-based interventions in clinical practice, and to implement them more effectively.

Healthcare providers should prioritize aligning treatment approaches with established guidelines to optimise outcomes for people with osteoarthritis. Furthermore, the popularity of non-standardised treatments suggests the importance of understanding patient preferences and addressing misconceptions through targeted education and communication strategies.

 

Source:

European Alliance of Associations for Rheumatology, EULAR

Journal reference:

Schmolik, V., et al. (2025) Health services usage in the Austrian osteoarthritis registry show a high level of non-evidence-based therapies. Presented at EULAR 2025; OP0236-HPR.
Ann Rheum Dis 2025; DOI: 10.1136/annrheumdis-2025-eular.C381.

Posted in: Medical Condition News | Healthcare News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Largest study identifies new genetic targets for osteoarthritis treatment
Scientists explain how eating a rainbow of foods lowers your risk for chronic illness
Healthcare utilization among the elderly remained stable in Japan despite pandemic challenges
How Fluidics is Powering Modern Healthcare and Medical Device Innovation
New breakthrough could lead to early detection of knee osteoarthritis
Depression and loneliness predict future chronic pain in older adults
Telehealth in home healthcare faces setbacks amid lack of federal reimbursements
Rethinking healthcare through the science of aging

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Common diabetes drug can reduce the pain of people with knee osteoarthritis and obesity