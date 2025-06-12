Peripheral arterial disease leads to more leg amputations in deprived communities

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
University of SheffieldJun 12 2025

Leg amputation rates caused by arterial disease are four times as high in the most disadvantaged areas in England. 

The new study, from the University of Sheffield, also found patients living in the most socioeconomically disadvantaged areas are more likely to die following leg amputation compared with those living in the least disadvantaged areas. 

Whilst socioeconomic disadvantage is associated with a higher risk of amputation, this new study highlights the worrying scale of the disparities. 

Peripheral arterial disease is a debilitating condition caused by a build-up of fatty deposits in the arteries to the legs which restricts blood supply. Major amputation of the lower limb is a last resort when other treatment options do not exist or have failed.

The main reasons for amputation include severe infection of the leg and gangrene caused by restricted arterial blood supply.

The new study, funded by the National Institute for Health and Care Research (NIHR), examined associations between socioeconomic deprivation and ethnicity and major leg amputation in England.

The researchers analysed hospital admissions and census area data over a 12-year period from 2006 to 2018. During the study period there were a total of 47,249 major lower limb amputations due to peripheral arterial disease.

The researchers found the main disparities were as a result of socioeconomic inequalities. 

Above knee amputation was around four times as high in the most disadvantaged compared with the least disadvantaged areas, while below knee amputation was around three times as high.

Although amputation rates decreased in all socioeconomic categories from 2006 to 2018 in the population aged over 65 years, there was little change in the population under 65.

Being told you need to have a leg amputated can be a devastating and frightening experience for patients.

Greater efforts are needed in socioeconomically disadvantaged areas in order to prevent and manage peripheral arterial disease, reduce amputation rates and improve survival following amputation."

Professor Ravi Maheswaran, Emeritus Professor of Epidemiology and Public Health at the University of Sheffield's School of Medicine and Population Health

Source:

University of Sheffield

Journal reference:

Tong, T., et al. (2025). Socioeconomic and ethnic disparities in major lower limb amputation related to peripheral arterial disease in England. BJS Open. doi.org/10.1093/bjsopen/zraf046.

Posted in: Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Can smoking while pregnant harm your child’s teeth? New research suggests yes
Blood test pinpoints early Alzheimer’s risk with high accuracy
Is it time to rethink dairy? Here’s what 25 years of research reveals for women
Which diet lowers blood pressure more: keto or Mediterranean?
Snooze alarms steal hours of sleep each month, new research shows
Can scientists predict life longevity from a drop of blood?
How blood iron levels shape the pace of biological aging
Study shows MMA sparring hits blood health harder than boxing

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Blood filtration may offer new hope for removing microplastics from the body