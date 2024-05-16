RedShiftBio launches Aurora TX: Revolutionizing RNA and protein analysis with ultra-sensitive microfluidic modulation spectroscopy and thermal ramping capability

Editorial Checklist Reviewed

RedShiftBio, a leader in innovative biophysical characterization and bioprocess analytical solutions, proudly announces the launch of Aurora TX at The Protein & Antibody Engineering Summit (PEGS), kicking off on May 13, 2024, in Boston, MA. Aurora TX is the company's latest, most advanced instrument featuring ground-breaking MMS technology, and sets a new standard in biomolecular analysis by providing ultra-sensitive, ultra-precise measurements of biomolecule structure and stability, now enhanced with the addition of thermal ramping capability.

MMS technology, the cornerstone of Aurora TX, provides background-subtracted measurements of a wide range of biomolecules in the formulation of interest and in concentrations ranging from 0.1 mg/mL to >200 mg/mL. This level of accuracy and versatility, coupled with an easy, automated workflow, utilization of 96-well plates, and fully integrated delta analytical software addresses the limitations of existing technologies such as CD and FTIR. By offering ultra-sensitive and highly reproducible structural measurements along with a full interpretation of results, Aurora TX empowers researchers to delve deeper into the characterization of nucleic acids, proteins, and other biomolecules without the need for spectroscopy expertise. With the ability to compare higher-order structures, stability profiles, and similarity profiles, Aurora TX facilitates informed decision-making across various stages of biopharmaceutical drug development, from discovery to quality control.

One of the most noteworthy advancements of Aurora TX is its growing application in RNA analysis. With its exceptional sensitivity enabled by MMS, Aurora TX is ideal for nucleic acid characterization. Researchers can use Aurora TX to detect structural changes to RNA due to sequence modifications, formulation changes, and thermal stress. Even structural differences in the payload upon LNP encapsulation and RNA-to-LNP ratio are now measurable, all with walk-away automation.

The integration of thermal ramping in Aurora TX adds a new dimension to biomolecular analysis by enabling researchers to induce high-resolution temperature stress, facilitating the detection of structural changes with precision and repeatability. This feature streamlines the analysis process, saving time and resources for researchers engaged in drug discovery and development.

Aurora TX represents a significant milestone in biophysical characterization technology. With its unparalleled sensitivity, precision, and versatility, Aurora TX empowers researchers to unlock deeper insights into biomolecular structures, presenting a pioneering strategy for RNA analysis and paving the way for advancements in the development of RNA and protein therapeutics."

Tom O'Lenic, CEO, RedShiftBio

Key features of Aurora TX include:

  • Ultra-sensitive and highly reproducible structural measurements
  • Wide applicability across many therapeutic modalities
  • Thermal ramping capability for controlled temperature stress/stability assessments
  • Walk-away automation with multiple measurements in a single analysis
  • Robust delta software for simplified data collection and interpretation
  • New, streamlined optional buffer station that enhances throughput by integrating up to 8 buffers directly into the system during analysis
Source:

RedShiftBio

Posted in: Device / Technology News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    RedShiftBio. (2024, May 16). RedShiftBio launches Aurora TX: Revolutionizing RNA and protein analysis with ultra-sensitive microfluidic modulation spectroscopy and thermal ramping capability. News-Medical. Retrieved on May 16, 2024 from https://www.news-medical.net/news/20240516/RedShiftBio-launches-Aurora-TX-Revolutionizing-RNA-and-protein-analysis-with-ultra-sensitive-microfluidic-modulation-spectroscopy-and-thermal-ramping-capability.aspx.

  • MLA

    RedShiftBio. "RedShiftBio launches Aurora TX: Revolutionizing RNA and protein analysis with ultra-sensitive microfluidic modulation spectroscopy and thermal ramping capability". News-Medical. 16 May 2024. <https://www.news-medical.net/news/20240516/RedShiftBio-launches-Aurora-TX-Revolutionizing-RNA-and-protein-analysis-with-ultra-sensitive-microfluidic-modulation-spectroscopy-and-thermal-ramping-capability.aspx>.

  • Chicago

    RedShiftBio. "RedShiftBio launches Aurora TX: Revolutionizing RNA and protein analysis with ultra-sensitive microfluidic modulation spectroscopy and thermal ramping capability". News-Medical. https://www.news-medical.net/news/20240516/RedShiftBio-launches-Aurora-TX-Revolutionizing-RNA-and-protein-analysis-with-ultra-sensitive-microfluidic-modulation-spectroscopy-and-thermal-ramping-capability.aspx. (accessed May 16, 2024).

  • Harvard

    RedShiftBio. 2024. RedShiftBio launches Aurora TX: Revolutionizing RNA and protein analysis with ultra-sensitive microfluidic modulation spectroscopy and thermal ramping capability. News-Medical, viewed 16 May 2024, https://www.news-medical.net/news/20240516/RedShiftBio-launches-Aurora-TX-Revolutionizing-RNA-and-protein-analysis-with-ultra-sensitive-microfluidic-modulation-spectroscopy-and-thermal-ramping-capability.aspx.

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Trending Stories

More Content from RedShiftBio

See all content from RedShiftBio

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback