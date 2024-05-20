NHS urged to expand TEER access for all mitral regurgitation patients

NewsGuard 100/100 Score
Editorial Checklist Reviewed
May 20 2024Valve For Life UK

A life-saving medical procedure called Trans-catheter Edge-to-edge Repair (or TEER) for a common heart complaint is not available to many patients it could help. Terminology on the current NHS paperwork means thousands of people affected by a ‘leaky valve’ issue called Mitral Regurgitation (MR) are excluded from treatment. A severely leaky mitral valve, if left untreated, can be deadly or cause severe heart failure. UK Charity Valve for Life is urging NHS Chiefs to address the current gap in commissioning.

There was a 10-year funding battle to have TEER commissioned by the NHS in the first place but it has excluded a large number of patients who can benefit for this treatment. The British Cardiovascular Intervention Society (BCIS) and Valve for Life have been campaigning for almost two years to ensure that suitable patients with MR have access to treatment.”

Dr Jonathan Byrne, UK Lead of the Valve for Life Programme and Consultant Cardiologist, King’s College London

TEER is a simpler and safer solution than open heart surgery for MR patients. It is performed via keyhole surgery and takes less than two hours. A catheter is guided through a vein in the patient’s groin up to the heart and there one or more implanted ‘clips’ are attached to the mitral valve, which is located in the inner chambers of the heart.

Currently TEER is only commissioned for patients with Degenerative MR (DMR) which occurs when ‘wear and tear’ or a floppy mitral valve causes a severe leak.  Functional MR (FMR), often occurs after a heart attack, or when the heart pump is weak (heart failure) and leads to worsening symptoms and a higher mortality. It can happen at any age but is more common in older patients.

Related Stories

We have a patient story who understands the benefits of TEER. 44-year-old Nicolae Olifirenco. He was treated at King’s College, London in April 2024.

The long-awaited commissioning decision in 2022 for DMR patients was life changing and we can estimate that it has been lifesaving for almost a quarter of a million patients whose MR had the letter ‘D’ in front of it. But FMR patients are still missing out and two years on we are still waiting for the NHS to extend its commissioning decision. As doctors working within the NHS we don’t want these patients waiting any longer.

It is expected that NHS commissioning will expand the decision on Mitral Clip in the near future. We are hopeful that a decision is made in the next few months.

Source:

Valve For Life UK

Posted in: Medical Condition News | Healthcare News

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Understanding the link between high-fat diets, insulin resistance, and diabetic heart disease
New study reveals brain clearance of toxins is reduced during sleep and anesthesia
Study shows clear benefit from COVID-19 vaccination for heart failure patients
Semaglutide improves heart failure symptoms and reduces loop diuretic dose
Study finds accounting for sex improves precision and prognostic performance of CMR biomarkers for heart failure
Yogic practices enhance heart health and functional capacity in heart failure patients
Investigational drug shows promise in increasing oxygen uptake for patients with heart condition
Genetic variant increases heart failure risk and decreases longevity in Black Americans

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
WHO issues landmark guidelines for preventing catheter-associated infections