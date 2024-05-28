Strategies for addressing disease X and enhancing global health security

Announcing a new article publication for Zoonoses journal. Disease X stands as a symbol for a subset of emerging infectious diseases rising to prominence as a significant challenge to global health security.

This comprehensive review delves into the historical context, precise definition, and illustrative case studies of disease X, including notable examples, such as COVID-19, SARS, and Ebola. The discussion then transitions to an examination of the potential origins of disease X, with a particular focus on zoonotic pathways and the influence of environmental factors.

The review concludes with a suite of proposed strategies aimed at the prevention and containment of disease X, emphasizing the critical role of vigilant surveillance, swift response mechanisms, and the necessity of fostering international cooperation.