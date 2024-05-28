Strategies for addressing disease X and enhancing global health security

May 28 2024Compuscript Ltd

Announcing a new article publication for Zoonoses journal. Disease X stands as a symbol for a subset of emerging infectious diseases rising to prominence as a significant challenge to global health security.

This comprehensive review delves into the historical context, precise definition, and illustrative case studies of disease X, including notable examples, such as COVID-19, SARS, and Ebola. The discussion then transitions to an examination of the potential origins of disease X, with a particular focus on zoonotic pathways and the influence of environmental factors.

The review concludes with a suite of proposed strategies aimed at the prevention and containment of disease X, emphasizing the critical role of vigilant surveillance, swift response mechanisms, and the necessity of fostering international cooperation.

Source:

Compuscript Ltd

Journal reference:

Fei, Y & Huang, J., (2024). Unveiling Disease X: Strategies for Tackling the New Frontier of Infectious Diseases. Zoonoses. doi.org/10.15212/ZOONOSES-2024-0013.

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
