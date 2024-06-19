TOMI Environmental Solutions supports partners and customers to combat global avian influenza (H5N1) bird flu outbreak

TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc.® (“TOMI”), a global company specializing in disinfection and decontamination utilizing its premier Binary Ionization Technology (BIT) platform through its SteraMist brand of products, today announced that the Company is working closely with customers and partners to support efforts to combat a current outbreak of avian influenza (H5N1) that is causing widespread disruption globally.

On June 13, 2024, the Centers for Disease Control announced that 48 states and 50 jurisdictions have been impacted by the current outbreak of avian influenza (H5N1), widely known as bird flu. This highly contagious viral disease poses a severe threat to poultry and dairy farms, with potentially devastating impacts on people, animals, and businesses.

While avian influenza is not a new issue for the poultry sector, recent outbreaks have intensified concerns due to the virus's virulence and rapid spread among bird populations. Alarmingly, recent interspecies H5N1 cases have also been identified in more than 90 dairy herds and have infected humans, with one instance recently resulting in a fatality. The consequences of an outbreak can be catastrophic, leading to mass culling of birds, substantial economic losses for farmers, disruption of supply chains, and public health risks.

The current avian influenza outbreak presents a significant opportunity for TOMI to support its partners in mitigating risks and ensuring operational continuity. By providing advanced disinfection solutions, TOMI is positioned to not only assist in controlling the spread of bird flu but also to explore potential avenues for strategic growth. The Company’s ongoing efforts in innovation and strategic partnerships are critical in addressing this global challenge and positioning TOMI for sustained growth in the food safety and agricultural sectors.

In response to this looming threat, industry stakeholders are increasingly adopting advanced disinfection technologies such as SteraMist to protect their facilities and control the spread of this lethal virus. The primary challenges during an avian influenza outbreak are the rapid transmission of the virus and its resilience in the environment. Contaminated environments and surfaces, close contact, and inhaling the virus from droplets or dust in the air can serve as reservoirs, facilitating its spread among birds.