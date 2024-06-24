Dietary sucrose modulates lithium's regulatory activity in Drosophila

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Aging-USJun 24 2024NewsGuard 100/100 Score

A new research paper was published in Aging (listed by MEDLINE/PubMed as "Aging (Albany NY)" and "Aging-US" by Web of Science) Volume 16, Issue 11, entitled, "Dietary sucrose determines the regulatory activity of lithium on gene expression and lifespan in Drosophila melanogaster."

The amount of dietary sugars and the administration of lithium both impact the lifespan of the fruit fly Drosophila melanogaster. It is noteworthy that lithium is attributed with insulin-like activity as it stimulates protein kinase B/Akt and suppresses the activity of glycogen synthase kinase-3 (GSK-3). However, its interaction with dietary sugar has largely remained unexplored. 

In this new study, researchers Katharina Jans, Kai Lüersen, Jakob von Frieling, Thomas Roeder, and Gerald Rimbach from the University of Kiel investigated the effects of lithium supplementation on known lithium-sensitive parameters in fruit flies, such as lifespan, body composition, GSK-3 phosphorylation, and the transcriptome, while varying the dietary sugar concentration. 

"Based on this proposed overlapping bioactivity of dietary sugar and lithium in the female fruit fly, we decided to investigate the extent of these similarities and whether a joint mechanism lies at their root."

Related Stories

For all these parameters, the researchers observed that the efficacy of lithium was significantly influenced by the sucrose content in the diet. Overall, they found that lithium was most effective in enhancing longevity and altering body composition when added to a low-sucrose diet. Whole-body RNA sequencing revealed a remarkably similar transcriptional response when either increasing dietary sucrose from 1% to 10% or adding 1 mM LiCl to a 1% sucrose diet, characterized by a substantial overlap of nearly 500 differentially expressed genes. 

"Hence, dietary sugar supply is suggested as a key factor in understanding lithium bioactivity, which could hold relevance for its therapeutic applications."

Source:

Aging-US

Journal reference:

Jans, K., et al. (2024). Dietary sucrose determines the regulatory activity of lithium on gene expression and lifespan in Drosophila melanogaster. Aging. doi.org/10.18632/aging.205933.

Posted in: Cell Biology | Genomics

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Researchers identify a potential metabolic target for cancer immunotherapy
Efficient whole-gene insertions can be achieved with improved gene-editing technology
InDevR and Sino Biological team up to deliver multiplexed analytical solutions for mRNA vaccine and cell & gene therapy
Researchers investigate the gene-brain-behavior link in autism using generative machine learning
Developing pre-symptomatic diagnostic tools for Alzheimer's disease using long-read RNA sequencing
Gyros Protein Technologies introduces Gyrolab Generic Anti-AAV Kit to support gene therapy development
Promising gene editing therapy shows hope in sickle cell disease cure
Novel technique maps enhancer-gene interactions in single cells

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
New bilateral gene therapy shows promising results in treating genetic hearing loss