Stilla Technologies expands product portfolio with two new digital PCR configurations for the Nio™ product line

Stilla Technologies, a leader in multiplex digital PCR technology, proudly announces the addition of two new digital PCR system configurations to the Nio™ product line, which debuted in November 2023 with the launch of the flagship Nio™+ instrument.

The 2 new configurations aim at providing digital PCR solutions with a throughput fully adapted to the user’s needs. The first new configuration, Nio™ E offers the essence of Crystal Digital® PCR in the most accessible format with a throughput of 48 samples per run. The second configuration, named Nio™ increases throughput to 192 samples per run while offering the same continuous loading features as Nio™+ that allows user to load samples progressively in the instrument. Nio™+ completes the family as the workhorse solution for digital PCR with a max throughput of 384 samples per

run.

“Unique to the Nio™ line-up is the seamless assay transfer, ensuring the same assays work across Nio™ E, Nio™, and Nio™+, thus facilitating workflows from the occasional user to the high pace

routine environments.”, says Alexandra Martin, Senior Global Product Manager at Stilla Technologies.

Stilla Technologies is also thrilled to announce that the Nio™ family has been awarded the esteemed Red Dot Design Award. This prestigious accolade highlights Nio™’s superior industrial

design quality and innovative contributions to digital PCR laboratory workflows, setting a new industry standard.

The Red Dot Design Award is one of the world’s largest and most respected design competitions, honoring products that exhibit outstanding design and innovation. The Nio™ family was selected by an expert jury for its revolutionary features, user-centric industrial design, and transformative impact on laboratory workflows. “We are incredibly honored to receive the Red Dot Design Award for our Nio™ digital PCR instruments,” said Rémi Dangla,CEO and Founder at Stilla Technologies. “I want to thank our development andmanufacturing partner, MGA MedTech, whose contributions have been instrumental to the industrial design and to the journey towards manufacturing of the Nio™.”