Stilla Technologies expands U.S. presence through strategic distribution relationship with Avantor and introduces advanced content offerings

Stilla, a pioneer in genomics and digital PCR, is excited to announce its expansion in the United States through a strategic distribution relationship with Avantor, a global leader in life sciences and advanced technology solutions.

Through this arrangement, Stilla’s comprehensive product range for digital PCR will now be readily accessible to customers across the USA, further enriching Avantor’s genomics core portfolio. This expansion facilitates the distribution of Stilla’s cutting-edge solutions through Avantor’s dedicated Life Sciences specialist team, streamlining access for researchers and clinicians alike.

Kerri McWeeny, GM North America from Stilla, expressed enthusiasm about the relationship, stating, “This collaboration implies a significant milestone for Stilla as we penetrate the USA market. With Avantor’s backing, we are well-positioned to achieve our biopharma, applied testing, and academia objectives while enhancing our applications to better serve our customers.”

Moreover, Stilla proudly announces the expansion of its content offerings to meet the evolving needs of its clientele. With a focus on Cell and Gene Therapy, biopharma quality control, infectious diseases, and applied testing, Stilla aims to provide comprehensive solutions addressing critical challenges in research and diagnostics.

Dr. Afif Abdel Nour, VP of Global Marketing at Stilla, reiterated the company’s commitment to advancing precision medicine through innovation, stating, “At Stilla, we are dedicated to propelling progress in precision medicine through relentless innovation. Our expanded sales force, global presence, and enriched product offerings underscore our unwavering support for our customers and our commitment to advancing the frontiers of molecular diagnostics.”

In related news, a recent study by Meierrieks et al. has unveiled groundbreaking findings in the titration of AAV in clarified crude cell lysate. The study compared various dPCR methods, with Stilla’s Crystal Digital® PCR technology utilizing the Ruby Chip emerging as one of the top performers.

Crystal Digital® PCR showcased exceptional results and minimal coefficient of variation (CV) with just 5 µl of total volume and 1 µl of sample. This remarkable efficiency underscores the potential of the Ruby chip for precise and reliable AAV titration, presenting significant advancements in molecular diagnostics.