Neanderthal child with Down syndrome reveals ancient caregiving practices

In a recent study published in the journal Science Advances, a group of researchers in Spain investigated the caregiving practices of Neanderthals by examining a Neanderthal child with both Down syndrome (a genetic disorder caused by the presence of an extra chromosome 21) and congenital ear pathology (an ear disorder present at birth that affects hearing or balance) highlighting the group's role in providing extended care.

Background 

Caregiving for sick or injured Neanderthals has long been recognized, and there is increasing interest in its implications. Some researchers suggest caregiving arose from a complex social context with adaptive value. Further research is needed to understand the extent and nature of caregiving behaviors and their implications for social dynamics among Neanderthals.

Original fossil and 3D model of CN-46700. (A to D) original fossil. (E to H) 3D model. [(A) and (E)] anterior view. [(B) and (F)] Lateral view. [(C) and (G)] Posterior view. [(D) and (H)] Medial view. Scale bar, 5 mm.

Original fossil and 3D model of CN-46700. (A to D) original fossil. (E to H) 3D model. [(A) and (E)] anterior view. [(B) and (F)] Lateral view. [(C) and (G)] Posterior view. [(D) and (H)] Medial view. Scale bar, 5 mm.

About the study 

The taxonomic analysis utilized discriminant function analysis with data on variables Sagittal Labyrinthine Index (SLI), Anterior Semicircular Canal Radius (ASC-R), Lateral Semicircular Canal Radius (LSC-R), and Posterior Semicircular Canal Radius (PSC-R) from 29 Neanderthals, 23 fossil Homo sapiens (H. sapiens), and 26 modern humans. Cochlear variables, such as the number of turns (NT) and %L3 viz., the proportional length of the third cochlear turn, were taken from 10 Spanish and 20 British medieval specimens. The analysis was performed using International Business Machines Corporation Statistical Package for the Social Sciences version 29 (IBM SPSS v.29) was used for analysis. Pathological analysis compared CN-46700's diagnostic variables with Neanderthal samples from France (La Chapelle-aux-Saints, La Quina, La Ferrassie) and Israel (Amud, Kebara).

La Chapelle-aux-Saints 1, an adult skull, was dated using Electron Spin Resonance (ESR) (47 ± 3 ka) and thermoluminescence (56 ± 4 ka). La Quina H5, an adult calvarium, was dated between 63 and 40 ka. La Ferrassie 1 and 2, adult male and female skulls, were dated to 39.7 ± 2.3 ka. Amud 1, an adult skull, was dated to 53 ± 8 ka, and Kebara 1, an infant skull, to 60 ± 6 ka.

Micro-computed tomography (μCT) scanning of CN-46700 (the identifier for a specific Neanderthal fossil specimen from the Cova Negra site) was performed at the Museo Nacional de Ciencias Naturales, Madrid, using a Computed Tomography Scanner Model XT H-160 (CT-SCAN-XT H-160) scanner, producing 1535 slices. Mimics software was used for virtual reconstruction.

Measurements on the three-dimensional (3D) model of CN-46700 followed existing protocols and newly developed ones. The SLI, NT, and third turn lengths were measured. Age at death was estimated using the petromastoid canal method. New protocols measured the bony island's area, diameter, and lumen cross-sectional areas. Vestibular Aqueduct (VA) measurements followed the Cincinnati protocol. Cochlea volume and nerve canal width were measured using established protocols.

Study results 

μCT scans of the original fossil were used to reconstruct a 3D model for measurement and analysis. Six taxonomically relevant inner ear characteristics were utilized to differentiate Neanderthals from H. sapiens, including the placement and radii of the semicircular canals (SLI, ASC-R, PSC-R, and LSC-R) and two cochlear variables (NT and %L3). Despite CN-46700 having an abnormally reduced cochlear volume, correlation analysis showed that cochlear volume does not affect NT and %L3 values.

Related Stories

The SLI value for CN-46700 aligns with the Neanderthal mean but deviates significantly from modern humans and H. sapiens fossils. The NT and %L3 values also fall within Neanderthal variability but are outside modern H. sapiens ranges. Discriminant function analysis with semicircular canal variables on a sample of Neanderthals, fossil H. sapiens, and extant H. sapiens assigned CN-46700 to Neanderthals with 94% probability, justifying its classification as H. neanderthalensis.

The obliteration of the subarcuate fossa and the presence of a petromastoid canal in CN-46700 suggests age at death of over 6 years, aligning with growth rates similar to modern human children. The petromastoid canal's dimensions support this age estimate, indicating overall growth parallels between Neanderthals and modern humans.

Pathological evidence shows CN-46700 has LSC dysplasia (a congenital abnormality in the development of the LSC), indicated by an anomalous dilatation of the LSC and reduced dimensions of the bony island. The anterior semicircular canal also exhibits a hypoplastic bony island, while the PSC remains normal. The presence of an enlarged vestibular aqueduct (EVA) and a small fistula between the PSC and the VA further corroborates the pathological assessment.

LSC dysplasia, common in modern humans, often accompanies inner ear malformations such as EVA, leading to severe sensorineural hearing loss and vestibular symptoms like vertigo and imbalance. The cochlear volume in CN-46700 is significantly smaller than the Neanderthal sample average, although it does not exhibit Mondini malformation. The vestibule is also reduced in size, unlike typical vestibule enlargements seen with LSC dysplasia.

Conclusions 

To summarize, the diverse malformations in CN-46700 suggest a syndrome compatible with LSC dysplasia and EVA, most likely Down syndrome, given the exclusion of other syndromes. Down syndrome entails impairments in growth, cognitive development, and motor skills, requiring significant care. The survival of CN-46700 to at least 6 years indicates continuous, extensive caregiving, likely involving group assistance. This case highlights the social structure of Neanderthals, supporting vulnerable members unable to reciprocate care. It supports the theory that Neanderthals practiced caregiving and collaborative parenting, reflecting a complex social adaptation similar to that of modern humans with ancient evolutionary roots.

Journal reference:

Posted in: Medical Science News | Life Sciences News | Medical Research News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Vijay Kumar Malesu

Written by

Vijay Kumar Malesu

Vijay holds a Ph.D. in Biotechnology and possesses a deep passion for microbiology. His academic journey has allowed him to delve deeper into understanding the intricate world of microorganisms. Through his research and studies, he has gained expertise in various aspects of microbiology, which includes microbial genetics, microbial physiology, and microbial ecology. Vijay has six years of scientific research experience at renowned research institutes such as the Indian Council for Agricultural Research and KIIT University. He has worked on diverse projects in microbiology, biopolymers, and drug delivery. His contributions to these areas have provided him with a comprehensive understanding of the subject matter and the ability to tackle complex research challenges.    

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Kumar Malesu, Vijay. (2024, July 01). Neanderthal child with Down syndrome reveals ancient caregiving practices. News-Medical. Retrieved on July 01, 2024 from https://www.news-medical.net/news/20240701/Neanderthal-child-with-Down-syndrome-reveals-ancient-caregiving-practices.aspx.

  • MLA

    Kumar Malesu, Vijay. "Neanderthal child with Down syndrome reveals ancient caregiving practices". News-Medical. 01 July 2024. <https://www.news-medical.net/news/20240701/Neanderthal-child-with-Down-syndrome-reveals-ancient-caregiving-practices.aspx>.

  • Chicago

    Kumar Malesu, Vijay. "Neanderthal child with Down syndrome reveals ancient caregiving practices". News-Medical. https://www.news-medical.net/news/20240701/Neanderthal-child-with-Down-syndrome-reveals-ancient-caregiving-practices.aspx. (accessed July 01, 2024).

  • Harvard

    Kumar Malesu, Vijay. 2024. Neanderthal child with Down syndrome reveals ancient caregiving practices. News-Medical, viewed 01 July 2024, https://www.news-medical.net/news/20240701/Neanderthal-child-with-Down-syndrome-reveals-ancient-caregiving-practices.aspx.

Suggested Reading

Blueberries boost calmness but not cognition in metabolic syndrome study
Experts call for better information and treatments for post-orgasmic illness syndrome
Rare condition post-orgasmic illness syndrome explored in depth
Plant-based diets trigger remission in Sjögren's syndrome and lupus cases
Study links rising metabolic syndrome scores to increased cancer risk
Study links low oxytocin levels to symptoms of polycystic ovary syndrome
Taurine supplementation shows promise in reducing metabolic syndrome risk factors, study finds
Study reveals metabolic syndrome's impact on brain volume and cognitive function

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Study explores the mediatory role of gut microbiota in metabolic syndrome and sleep disorders