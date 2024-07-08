CryoLogyx PlateReady™ won SLAS Europe new product award 2024

We are thrilled to announce that our groundbreaking product, PlateReady™, has won the prestigious SLAS Europe New Product Award 2024! Credit to our incredible team, and big thanks to SLAS for this honour.

PlateReady™ cryopreserved assay-ready plates are designed to transform the landscape of cell-based assays. Traditionally, researchers have faced the challenge of time-consuming cell culturing processes, which can introduce variability and affect the consistency of experimental results.

PlateReady™ addresses these issues by offering a ready-to-use solution that eliminates the need for cell culturing, enabling researchers to achieve consistent, high-quality results every time.

Winning the SLAS Europe New Product Award 2024 is a significant milestone for our company, and it would not have been possible without the support and interest of our valued customers and partners.

We are committed to continuing our mission of delivering innovative solutions that advance scientific research and improve experimental outcomes.