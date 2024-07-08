UniSA's 'Small Steps' program promotes healthier lifestyles to reduce dementia risk

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
University of South AustraliaJul 8 2024NewsGuard 100/100 Score

Whether it’s more sleep or more exercise, simple lifestyle changes may reduce the risk of dementia. Now, a new program from the University of South Australia in collaboration with research partners at Onkaparinga Council and ACH group is helping older Australians make healthier choices to reduce their risk of dementia.

Running over 12 weeks, UniSA’s ‘Small Steps’ program will support people aged 65 years and over to make small, incremental changes to their lifestyle choices to improve sleep, reduce sitting time and increase physical activity.

UniSA researcher Dr Catherine Yandell says the program hopes to provide participants with genuine insights into their sleep and movement as it relates to dementia risk.

“Maintaining an active and healthy lifestyle is essential to reduce the risk of dementia later in life, yet few older adults meet current activity guidelines, and even fewer continue them in the long term,” Dr Yandell says.

“Part of the problem is that many programs are not individualized to support people to integrate new healthy behaviors into their daily lives.

“In our research, we found that people need access to evidence-based information and individualized support to help them make healthier choices about dementia risk factors.

“That’s why we’ve worked with older adults to co-create ‘Small Steps’. This program is all about providing the support and motivation that older adults need to increase their activity, improve their sleep quality, and boost their lifestyles.

“Using a Fitbit, participants will automatically track their physical activity, sleep habits, sleep quality, and personal motivation. We will also assess their memory and thinking skills both before and after the program.

“They will then work with our team to develop individualized programs that encourage them to sit less, move more and sleep better.”

Related Stories

For older adults, the Australian Government recommends seven to eight hours of sleep, 30 minutes of moderate-intensity physical activity (at least five times a week) and breaking up sitting time by getting up and moving regularly.

Project lead and healthy ageing expert, UniSA’s Associate Professor Ashleigh Smith, says the ‘Small Steps’ program will help participants assess and visualize the benefits of swapping one behavior for another – for example, swapping out TV time for walking their dog.

“The Small Steps program aims to support behavior change by allowing participants to adjust the activities they want to change while keeping those that they cannot, or prefer not, to change,” Assoc Prof Smith says.

Encouraging and supporting older adults to improve their lifestyles is our first goal. But beyond this we’re hoping to see whether this may support improved thinking and memory skills.”

Ashleigh Smith, Associate Professor, UniSA 

The UniSA research team is now looking to enrol people 65+ years old in the Onkaparinga, Marion, and Yankalilla Council areas.

Source:

University of South Australia

Posted in: Medical Condition News | Healthcare News

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Differences in effectiveness among antihyperglycemic drugs on dementia risk identified in recent study
Innovative dementia cost model to aid families and shape health policy
9/11 first responders face increased midlife dementia risk from severe dust exposure
UCL researchers highlight the growing role of cardiovascular health in dementia risk
Subjective cognitive decline predicts future dementia risk, study finds
GLP-1 agonists linked to reduced dementia risk in type 2 diabetes patients
AI model revolutionizes dementia diagnosis with high accuracy across multiple data sources
Blood test identifies specific pathologies in frontotemporal dementia, ALS, and PSP

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Research finds causal evidence tying cerebral small-vessel disease to Alzheimer’s, dementia