Improving acne symptoms with Mediterranean diet and omega-3 supplements

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
WileyJul 10 2024NewsGuard 100/100 Score

In a study in the Journal of Cosmetic Dermatology that included 60 individuals with mild to moderate acne, following the Mediterranean diet and taking omega-3 fatty acid supplements led to significant reductions in inflammatory and non-inflammatory skin lesions, as well as improved quality of life.

Notably, 98.3% of participants had omega-3 fatty acid deficits at the start of the study. Acne severity lessened significantly in those who reached target omega-3 fatty acid levels during the study.

Lifestyle interventions, including dietary recommendations, should not be considered in opposition to prescription medications, but rather as a valuable adjunct to any modern acne treatment plan. Future studies should build on the foundation laid by our current findings in a randomized, placebo-controlled design to improve dietary recommendations for acne patients."

Anne Guertler, MD, corresponding author of the Ludwig Maximilian University of Munich, Germany

Source:

Wiley

Journal reference:

Guertler, A., et al. (2024) Exploring the potential of omega-3 fatty acids in acne patients: A prospective intervention study. Journal of Cosmetic Dermatology. doi.org/10.1111/jocd.16434.

Posted in: Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Youth and midlife diet quality linked to better brain health in later years
Diet and nutrition's influence on acne vulgaris
Can nuts boost weight loss and blood sugar control on a calorie-restricted diet?
New study reveals ketogenic diet's role in combating obesity
Fish oil supplement taken by fathers may help combat childhood obesity
Limiting ultra-processed foods does not necessarily make for a healthy diet
Antioxidant-rich diets linked to better life quality in young women with acne
Intermittent fasting outperforms traditional drugs in managing early type 2 diabetes

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Nutritious diet may protect against type 2 diabetes, regardless of genetics