Lifesaving drugs and police projects mark first use of opioid settlement cash in California

Sonja Verdugo lost her husband to an opioid overdose last year. She regularly delivers medical supplies to people using drugs who are living — and dying — on the streets of Los Angeles. And she advocates at Los Angeles City Hall for policies to address addiction and homelessness.
Yet Verdugo didn’t know that hundreds of millions of dollars annually are flowing to California communities to combat the opioid crisis, a payout that began in 2022 and continues through 2038.
The money comes from pharmaceutical companies that made, distributed, or sold prescription opioid painkillers and that agreed to pay about $50 billion nationwide to settle lawsuits over their role in the overdose epidemic. Even though a recent Supreme Court decision upended a settlement with OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma, many other companies have already begun paying out and will continue doing so for years.
California, the most populous state, is in line for more than $4 billion.
"You can walk down the street and you see someone addicted on every corner — I mean it’s just everywhere," Verdugo said. "And I’ve never even heard of the funds. And to me, that’s crazy."
Across the nation, much of this windfall has been shrouded in secrecy, with many jurisdictions offering little transparency on how they're spending the money, despite repeated queries from people in recovery and families who lost loved ones to addiction.
Meanwhile, there's plenty of jockeying over how the money should be used. Companies are lobbying for spending on products that range from medication bottles that lock to full-body scanners to screen people entering jails. Local officials are often advocating for the fields they represent, whether it's treatment, prevention, or harm reduction. And some governments are using it to plug budget gaps.
In California, local governments must report how they spend settlement funds to the state's Department of Health Care Services, but there's no requirement that the reports be made public.
KFF Health News obtained copies of the documents via a public records request and is now making available for the first time 265 spending reports from local governments for fiscal year 2022-23, the most recent reports filed.
The reports provide a snapshot of the early spending priorities, and tensions.
https://ajph.aphapublications.org/doi/full/10.2105/AJPH.94.6.1027" husband="" illicit="" impact="" in="" inclination="" including="" inconsistent="" increasing="" initial="" initially="" injury.="" installment="" intended="" is="" issued="" it="" its="" jesse="" june="" just="" justin="" kevlar="" kff="" kicking="" kits="" known="" land="" last="" law="" leading="" leaves="" lifesaving="" like="" limbs="" listed="" living="" local="" locality="" long-term="" los="" lost="" lowered="" machine="" made="" many="" materials="" may="" measure="" medical="" medication="" medications="" mejorado="" million="" millions="" mirrored="" mixed="" mobile="" money="" more="" morning="" most="" naloxone="" naloxone.="" name="" narcan="" narcan.="" narcotics="" near="" nearly="" needed="" needles="" neither="" no="" not="" object="" of="" off="" officer="" officers="" officials="" often="" on="" once="" one="" one-fifth="" opioid="" or="" organizer="" other="" outreach="" overdose="" overdoses="" pain="" part="" part-time="" particularly="" partly="" patricia="" patterns="" pay="" payouts="" peer="" people="" photo="" pile="" places="" plans="" police="" popular="" portable="" positioning="" potential="" prescribed="" prescribers="" pressure="" prioritize="" products="" profit="" program="" programs="" projects="" public="" purchase="" purpose="" read="" recovery="" recreation="" reducing="" regularly="" related="" remaining="" remediate="" report="" reports="" researchers="" residential="" residents="" resist="" resistance="" resources="" responding="" reverses="" right="" ring="" risk="" roller="" rules="" s="" said="" said.="" san="" santa="" saving="" say="" school="" schools="" see="" seffens="" series="" services="" set="" settlement="" sgt.="" share="" she="" shoot="" should="" show.="" sign="" similar="" since="" six="" so="" something="" sometimes="" sorts="" sources="" specifically="" spending="" spent="" stable="" stands="" start="" started="" state="" stirred="" streets="" students="" studies="" subscribe="" substance="" such="" survived="" suspected="" swarm="" t="" take="" tattoo="" taught="" technology="" tell="" than="" that="" the="" their="" them="" theme="" themselves="" then="" these="" they="" this="" those="" though="" time="" to="" train="" training="" traumatic="" tried="" trunarc="" two="" union="" unknowingly="" unspent="" us="" use="" used="" uses="" using="" ve="" verdugo="" wait="" was="" wears="" wellness="" were="" when="" which="" who="" will="" windfall.="" wine="" with="" within="" works="" would="" wrap="" wrestling="" year="" years="" yet="" you="" your="" youth="">ineffective."
But on its website, D.A.R.E. cites studies since the program was updated in 2009, which found "a positive effect" on fifth graders and "statistically significant reductions" in drinking and smoking about four months after completing the program.
"The D.A.R.E. program when it first came out looks a lot, lot different than what it looks like right now," said Nate Schmidt, the Dublin police chief.
Schmidt said additional settlement money will be used to distribute naloxone to residents and stock it at schools and city facilities.
Other local governments in California spent modest sums on a wide range of addiction-related measures. Ukiah, in Mendocino County, north of San Francisco, spent $11,000 for a new heating and air conditioning system for a local drug treatment center. Orange and San Mateo counties spent settlement funds in part on medication-assisted treatment for people incarcerated in their jails. The city of Oceanside spent $16,000 to showcase drug prevention art and videos made by middle school students in local movie theaters, in public spaces, and on buses and taxis.
The Department of Health Care Services said it plans to release a statewide report on how the funds were spent, as well as the individual city and county reports, by year's end.
This article was produced by KFF Health News, a national newsroom that produces in-depth journalism about health issues and is one of the core operating programs at KFF — the independent source for health policy research, polling, and journalism.
|
This article was reprinted from khn.org, a national newsroom that produces in-depth journalism about health issues and is one of the core operating programs at KFF - the independent source for health policy research, polling, and journalism.