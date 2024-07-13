Antibody-drug conjugate shows preclinical efficacy

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
OncoscienceJul 13 2024NewsGuard 100/100 Score

A new editorial paper was published in Oncoscience (Volume 11) on May 20, 2024, entitled, "Entering the golden age for antibody-drug conjugates in gynecologic cancer."

In this new editorial, researchers Michelle Greenman, Blair McNamara, Levent Mutlu, and Alessandro D. Santin from Yale University School of Medicine discuss gynecologic cancers. Biologically aggressive tumors such as uterine serous carcinoma (USC) and carcinosarcoma (CS) are aggressive subtypes of endometrial cancer with a poor prognosis and a disproportionately high mortality rate. 

"Cytoreductive surgery along with chemotherapy is critical in treatment."

However, recurrence is common, requiring multiple lines and combinations of chemotherapy. Use of immunotherapy in combination with gold standard chemotherapy regimens and targeted drugs represent novel modalities in treatment endowed with a remarkable potential in endometrial cancer patients. In a recent publication, entitled "In Vivo and In Vitro Efficacy of Trastuzumab Deruxtecan in Uterine Serous Carcinoma" the researchers evaluated trastuzumab-deruxtecan (T-DXd), a HER2-directed antibody drug conjugate (ADC) against biologically aggressive uterine tumors.

"We demonstrated for the first time the remarkable preclinical activity of T-DXd against primary USC cells lines as well as USC xenografts overexpressing HER2/neu."

Source:

Oncoscience

Journal reference:

Greenman, M., et al. (2024) Entering the golden age for antibody-drug conjugates in gynecologic cancer. Oncosciencedoi.org/10.18632/oncoscience.604.

Posted in: Medical Research News | Medical Condition News | Women's Health News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Scientists map all the possible outcomes of changes to key tumor-suppressing gene
Fungal endophytes: A promising frontier for breast cancer treatment
Researchers identify two risk factors that indicate higher risk of aggressive prostate cancer
Blocking nidogen-2 enhances chemotherapy efficacy in pancreatic cancer
Mayo Clinic makes medical history with total larynx transplant for cancer patient
Scientists identify over 5000 high-risk cancer gene variants
Machine learning identifies cancer-driving mutations at CTCF binding sites
GLP-1 drugs found to lower cancer risk in diabetes patients

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
New tool predicts nerve damage risk from breast cancer treatment