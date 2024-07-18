Stratifying TAVI candidates with degenerative MR: Prognostic considerations

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Compuscript LtdJul 18 2024NewsGuard 100/100 Score

Announcing a new article publication for Cardiovascular Innovations and Applications journal. Transcatheter aortic valve implantation (TAVI) has emerged as the primary treatment strategy for severe symptomatic aortic stenosis (AS) in the older population (>75 years of age) with high-risk surgical profiles.

The growing older population and the concomitant age-related high prevalence of degenerative AS, combined with evidence of the non-inferiority of the TAVI procedure over surgical aortic valve replacement in intermediate-risk patients, increase the potential number of TAVI candidates. Concerns regarding the higher costs of TAVI than surgical aortic valve replacement are balanced by its shorter length of hospitalization and lower acute complication costs.

However, the growing use of such treatment should lead to changes in the patient selection paradigm. Several studies have outlined the prognostic benefits of the procedure and identified independent negative factors. Among others, mitral regurgitation (MR) is frequently detected in patients diagnosed with AS. Improvements in MR after aortic valve stenosis surgical correction have been demonstrated.
The pre-operative presence of degenerative MR can affect prognosis after TAVI and serves as independent factor in worsening overall cardiac function. Solely grading degenerative MR does not enable proper stratification of patients according to their heart function and may be the reason for the discordant results.

This short communication discusses how TAVI candidates, affected by degenerative MR, can be correctly stratified to avoid poor postoperative prognosis.

Source:

Compuscript Ltd

Journal reference:

Vinciguerra, M., et al. (2024) Prognostic Implications of Degenerative Mitral Regurgitation on Eligibility for TAVI. CVIA. doi.org/10.15212/CVIA.2024.0041.

Posted in: Medical Procedure News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , ,

Comments (0)

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback