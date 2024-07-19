Physical modulation of the tumor microenvironment to enhance cancer therapy

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Compuscript LtdJul 19 2024NewsGuard 100/100 Score

Announcing a new article publication for BIO Integration journal. The tumor microenvironment (TME) has a crucial role in tumor development, metastasis, and recurrence.

The chaotic and complex physical structure of the TME not only limits drug delivery but also contributes to the development of resistance to immunotherapy. Breaking the physical barrier limitation of the TME could further optimize the existing tumor treatment protocols. Physical stimulation, such as ionizing radiation, light, electricity, magnetic field, and ultrasound, modulate the TME by altering tumor vasculature, remodeling the extracellular matrix, and activating immune responses to achieve the goal of adjuvant to other tumor therapeutic approaches. In addition to adjuvant chemotherapy and immunotherapy, these physical stimulations also enhance the efficacy of other physical treatments for cancer.

The authors of this article discuss the structural characteristics of TME, focus on the modulation of TME by different physical stimulations and analyze the adjuvant effects of these stimulations on other tumor therapies.

 

Source:

Compuscript Ltd

Journal reference:

Guo, Z., et al. (2024). Non-Invasive Physical Stimulation to Modulate the Tumor Microenvironment: Unveiling a New Frontier in Cancer Therapy. BIO Integration. doi.org/10.15212/bioi-2024-0012.

Posted in: Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Mainz Biomed seeks FDA’s Breakthrough Devices Designation for advanced colorectal cancer test
Active commuters less likely to suffer from heart disease and cancer, new research shows
Does hormone-modulating therapy for breast cancer treatment affect risk for Alzheimer disease and related dementias?
Researchers identify two risk factors that indicate higher risk of aggressive prostate cancer
Novel device uses a simple blood test to detect early stage lung cancer
Antibody-drug conjugate shows preclinical efficacy
Gut bacteria-metabolized equol shows promise in cancer prevention
40% of US cancer cases linked to lifestyle choices

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Study: Women with severe endometriosis 10 times more likely to get ovarian cancer