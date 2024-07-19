Physical modulation of the tumor microenvironment to enhance cancer therapy

Announcing a new article publication for BIO Integration journal. The tumor microenvironment (TME) has a crucial role in tumor development, metastasis, and recurrence.

The chaotic and complex physical structure of the TME not only limits drug delivery but also contributes to the development of resistance to immunotherapy. Breaking the physical barrier limitation of the TME could further optimize the existing tumor treatment protocols. Physical stimulation, such as ionizing radiation, light, electricity, magnetic field, and ultrasound, modulate the TME by altering tumor vasculature, remodeling the extracellular matrix, and activating immune responses to achieve the goal of adjuvant to other tumor therapeutic approaches. In addition to adjuvant chemotherapy and immunotherapy, these physical stimulations also enhance the efficacy of other physical treatments for cancer.

The authors of this article discuss the structural characteristics of TME, focus on the modulation of TME by different physical stimulations and analyze the adjuvant effects of these stimulations on other tumor therapies.