Australia’s Alliance urges $6M for digital health ratings on International Self-Care Day

Today, the Australian Self-Care Alliance (Alliance) joins the global community in marking International Self-Care Day, and reiterates its call for Federal Government to allocate $6 million to fund a ‘health star rating’ system for digital health information and services.
Self-care is a proven, comprehensive and cost-effective component of better health; however, an individuals’ capacity to engage in self-care is significantly influenced by systematic, structural and socioeconomic outside of their control.
Despite living in the ‘digital age’, Australians still do not have a mechanism to help them confirm the credibility of online health information and advice or verify the efficacy of digital health tools - many of which require the purchase of devices or accessories, software or an ongoing subscription.
- Globally, the health app industry generated $3.43 billion USD in 2023
- Less than 1% of weight loss apps were developed with input from health professionals
- 2 in 3 Australians consult ‘Dr Google’ before a doctor or pharmacist.
- 2 in 5 Australians read health information on social media platforms
- 52% have trouble identifying credible sources of digital information.
If supported by a $6 million investment from the Federal Government, the Alliance can develop a consumer-facing, accessible and credible ‘health star rating’ accreditation scheme for digital health information, products and services.
Particularly when there is a direct cost to consumers for a digital health or wellbeing app or device, it is wholly appropriate that the Government develop an accessible resource that allows consumers to confirm the intervention is evidence-based and credible.
Additionally, considering the established ability of social media to disseminate information, shape public perception, and influence individuals’ health decisions, ensuring every Australian can confidently verify accuracy of health information should be a public health policy priority.”
John Bell AM, Chair of Australian Self-Care Alliance