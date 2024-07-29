Australia’s Alliance urges $6M for digital health ratings on International Self-Care Day

Today, the Australian Self-Care Alliance (Alliance) joins the global community in marking International Self-Care Day, and reiterates its call for Federal Government to allocate $6 million to fund a ‘health star rating’ system for digital health information and services.

Self-care is a proven, comprehensive and cost-effective component of better health; however, an individuals’ capacity to engage in self-care is significantly influenced by systematic, structural and socioeconomic outside of their control.

Despite living in the ‘digital age’, Australians still do not have a mechanism to help them confirm the credibility of online health information and advice or verify the efficacy of digital health tools - many of which require the purchase of devices or accessories, software or an ongoing subscription.

Globally, the health app industry generated $3.43 billion USD in 2023

Less than 1% of weight loss apps were developed with input from health professionals

2 in 3 Australians consult ‘Dr Google’ before a doctor or pharmacist.

2 in 5 Australians read health information on social media platforms

52% have trouble identifying credible sources of digital information.

If supported by a $6 million investment from the Federal Government, the Alliance can develop a consumer-facing, accessible and credible ‘health star rating’ accreditation scheme for digital health information, products and services.