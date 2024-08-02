Texas A&M’s Dr. Alva O. Ferdinand joins National Advisory Committee on Rural Health

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Texas A&M UniversityAug 2 2024NewsGuard 100/100 Score

Dr. Alva O. Ferdinand, head of the Department of Health Policy and Management at the Texas A&M University School of Public Health, has been named to the Health Resources and Services Administration's National Advisory Committee on Rural Health by U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services Xavier Becerra. She will serve a four-year term on the committee, which is comprised of nationally recognized rural health experts tasked with providing recommendations on rural health issues.

Since 2019, Ferdinand has served as director of the Southwest Rural Health Research Center, whose research has impacted federal policies nationwide for more than two decades. Most recently, she led the center's efforts in completing Rural Healthy People 2030, a companion piece to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Service's Healthy People 2030. This is the third companion piece in this decadal series for the center.

Ferdinand's research has influenced life-saving health policies, particularly Texas' texting while driving ban, and has been recognized in national media outlets, including CNN, US News and World Report, the Associated Press and The Washington Post. She has also won numerous awards for her research including the Journal of Rural Health Article of the Year in 2021.

Ferdinand received both her Doctor of Public Health and Master of Public Health in health care organization and policy from the University of Alabama at Birmingham in 2013 and 2008, respectively. She received her Juris Doctor from the Michigan State University College of Law in 2006.

Source:

Texas A&M University

Posted in: Healthcare News

Tags: , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Advancing genomics research: An inside look at Azenta Life Sciences' new Oxford Genomics Laboratory
Exercise boosts hormone levels: New research shows increased oxytocin and cortisol in urine and saliva
Accelerate Your Research: Dispen3D Harnesses the Power of 3D Models
Research highlights importance of dietary education to combat rising childhood obesity rates
Research reveals optimal magnesium levels could lower dementia risk
Study suggests lifetime selection biases skew positive health claims in alcohol research
Active commuters less likely to suffer from heart disease and cancer, new research shows
First international consensus unifies fasting terminology to boost global research

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Breakthrough in aging research: Blocking IL-11 extends lifespan and improves health in mice