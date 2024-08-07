Current challenges in defining, measuring, and treating MS-related fatigue

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Kessler FoundationAug 7 2024NewsGuard 100/100 Score

Kessler Foundation research scientist John DeLuca, PhD, has published a significant clinical article in Journal of Neurology, shedding light on the elusive nature of fatigue in multiple sclerosis (MS) and its implications for treatment. The study provides a comprehensive review of current challenges in defining, measuring, and treating MS-related fatigue, offering new insights and directions for future research.

The open access article, "Fatigue in multiple sclerosis: can we measure it and can we treat it?" (Doi: 10.1007/s00415-024-12524-9), was published on July 5, 2024. It highlights the multidimensional nature of fatigue, emphasizing the ongoing struggle to define it accurately and measure it effectively. Dr. DeLuca identified over 250 scales used to assess fatigue but noted significant content validity issues, raising questions about their effectiveness.

"Our ability to define, measure, and treat fatigue in MS has only marginally improved despite over a century of research," said Dr. DeLuca, senior vice president for research and training at the Foundation. "This study underscores the need for innovative approaches to better understand and address this complex symptom. It also highlights the necessity of distinguishing fatigue from other related symptoms and developing more precise measurement tools. Addressing these challenges is crucial for improving the quality of life for individuals with MS."

Fatigue affects up to 90 percent of individuals with MS, significantly impacting their daily lives. Despite its prevalence, defining fatigue remains challenging due to its subjective and multifaceted nature. The article reviews historical and contemporary definitions of fatigue, critiques existing measurement tools for their lack of clarity and consistency, and explores the subjective nature of fatigue and its correlation with other symptoms such as depression, pain, and cognitive complaints.

Furthermore, Dr. DeLuca examines the brain's role in fatigue, proposing that disruptions in the cortico-striato-thalamo-cortical loop contribute to central fatigue. "Advanced MRI imaging techniques have shown that central fatigue correlates with disruptions in this brain network. Recent research indicates that motivational incentives can reduce fatigue by stimulating the fronto-striatal network, suggesting new potential treatment approaches," he emphasized.

How can we treat fatigue?

The study discusses both pharmacological and non-pharmacological treatments for fatigue in MS. Pharmacological treatments, such as amantadine, modafinil, and methylphenidate, have shown limited effectiveness. In contrast, the article also explores non-pharmacological treatments for fatigue, such as cognitive-behavioral therapy and exercise, which have shown moderate to large effects in reducing fatigue symptoms. Additionally, the potential of novel approaches involving the brain's reward system is mentioned, suggesting that motivational incentives could play a crucial role in managing fatigue in MS patients.

This research was supported in part by the National Multiple Sclerosis Society (NMSS) Grant MB-2107–38097 and funding from Kessler Foundation.

Source:

Kessler Foundation

Journal reference:

DeLuca, J. (2024). Fatigue in multiple sclerosis: can we measure it and can we treat it? Journal of Neurology. doi.org/10.1007/s00415-024-12524-9.

Posted in: Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

MS Australia unveils new grants to revolutionize multiple sclerosis diagnosis and care
Remote strategy-based intervention shows promise for individuals with memory impairments caused by MS
New ear EEG earbuds monitor brain waves to combat workplace drowsiness
Neurodivergent children face higher risk of chronic disabling fatigue by 18, study finds
How Epstein-Barr virus shapes immune responses in multiple sclerosis
Revolutionary eye imaging technique could transform MS diagnosis
Methylphenidate may enhance oculomotor function in individuals with multiple sclerosis
Hydrogen-rich gas inhalation reduces exercise-induced fatigue and enhances performance

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Breakthrough MS drug uses green mamba venom discovery to promote myelin repair