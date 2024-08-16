Ribonucleic acid for injection II enhances immunity and hematopoiesis in immunosuppressed mice

Announcing a new publication for Acta Materia Medica journal. Ribonucleic acid for injection II is a clinical adjuvant cancer therapy treatment based on immunotherapy, which exerts its effects by enhancing immune function and suppressing tumor growth. However, the mechanism underlying the ameliorative effect on immunosuppressed hematopoietic dysfunction remains unclear.

This study confirms the immune-boosting and hematopoietic-promoting effects of ribonucleic acid for injection II, which has a wide distribution of molecular weights and is rich in amino acids and nucleotides.

Ribonucleic acid for injection II influences the gut microbiota and serum metabolites to enhance immunity in immunosuppressed mice induced by CTX, while also mitigating bone marrow injury and increasing hematopoietic cells through mediating macrophage M1 differentiation, thereby improving hematopoietic dysfunction in mice.