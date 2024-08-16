Ribonucleic acid for injection II enhances immunity and hematopoiesis in immunosuppressed mice

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Compuscript LtdAug 16 2024NewsGuard 100/100 Score

Announcing a new publication for Acta Materia Medica journal. Ribonucleic acid for injection II is a clinical adjuvant cancer therapy treatment based on immunotherapy, which exerts its effects by enhancing immune function and suppressing tumor growth. However, the mechanism underlying the ameliorative effect on immunosuppressed hematopoietic dysfunction remains unclear.

This study confirms the immune-boosting and hematopoietic-promoting effects of ribonucleic acid for injection II, which has a wide distribution of molecular weights and is rich in amino acids and nucleotides.

Ribonucleic acid for injection II influences the gut microbiota and serum metabolites to enhance immunity in immunosuppressed mice induced by CTX, while also mitigating bone marrow injury and increasing hematopoietic cells through mediating macrophage M1 differentiation, thereby improving hematopoietic dysfunction in mice.

Source:

Compuscript Ltd

Journal reference:

Li, Y., et al. (2024). Macrophage differentiation in enhancing hematopoietic function of ribonucleic acid for injection II via multi-omics analysis. Acta Materia Medica. doi.org/10.15212/amm-2024-0001.

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Causal variant-targeted ribonucleic acid treatment for congenital melanocytic nevi
Cordyceps sinensis shows promise in treating sepsis-associated acute kidney injury
Study reveals how light-activated macrophages increase their appetite for cancer cells
Father's diet before conception can impact children's metabolic health, study finds
One-time prime editing targets common genetic cause of cystic fibrosis
Wildlife species show high SARS-CoV-2 exposure linked to human activity
Immune cell inflammation may be responsible for some severe symptoms in lysosomal storage diseases
Study finds short-term side effects of COVID-19 mRNA vaccines boost long-term antibody response

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
How lipoproteins shape your metabolic health