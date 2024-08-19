New project aims to study the combination of two therapies for pediatric brain cancer

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
University of Virginia School of Engineering and Applied ScienceAug 19 2024NewsGuard 100/100 Score

Natasha Sheybani, assistant professor of biomedical engineering at the University of Virginia School of Engineering, will collaborate with researchers at Children's National Hospital to study the combination of two therapies for pediatric brain cancer. 

High-risk brain tumors in children often don't respond well to existing chemotherapy and radiation treatments, but Sheybani and her collaborators hope their fusion of therapies will offer a better option. 

Over the two-year project, researchers will investigate the use of chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, a type of immunotherapy that uses the body's immune system to destroy tumors, and low-intensity focused ultrasound, which non-invasively directs sound waves toward targeted organs of the body. By combining the best of both therapies, they aim to trigger an immune response in the brain and help CAR T-cells fight off the cancer. 

The project will initially focus on the "sonic hedgehog" and "group 3" subtypes of medulloblastoma, the most common pediatric brain malignancy. Both sonic hedgehog, named for the video game character due to the spiky protrusions on the protein, and group 3 subtypes are often fatal using existing treatments. Researchers hope their combined treatment will improve survivorship. 

Children with brain cancer represent a particularly vulnerable patient population in urgent need of far more effective and far less toxic treatment options. We hope to deliver on that need by converging a powerful combination of therapies for the first time, in a unique set of preclinical models that faithfully recapitulate human disease."

Natasha Sheybani, assistant professor of biomedical engineering, University of Virginia School of Engineering

Related Stories

The research is funded by a $600,000 Idea Award, administered by the U.S. Department of Defense. Idea Awards are prestigious grants that support high-risk, potentially high-reward research that fills gaps in cancer prevention and treatment.

Sheybani's collaborators include Dalia Haydar, assistant professor of pediatrics at the George Washington University School of Medicine and Health Sciences, and Yanxin Pei, associate professor of pediatrics at George Washington University. Both researchers are faculty members at Children's National Hospital. 

Source:

University of Virginia School of Engineering and Applied Science

Posted in: Child Health News | Medical Research News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

MUSC researchers uncover the surprising role of the dorsal peduncular nucleus in opioid addiction
Scientists awarded $7.7 million grant to develop treatment for rare brain disorder
Study sheds light on neuronal synchronization and conscious experience
Researchers identify key genetic players in dopamine signaling using transparent worms With The Help Of A Tin...
Researchers uncover mechanism for storing and using visual knowledge in the brain
Scientists discover brain's 'future map'
Infections drive brain volume loss and dementia risk by altering key immune proteins, study reveals
Scientists find way to restore brain's self-cleaning function

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Long COVID symptoms may stem from low cortisol and altered brain immune response