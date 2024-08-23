One health approach to tackling Acanthamoeba infections at UNGA79

The session "Harnessing the Power of Nature: A One Health Approach Against Acanthamoeba" will be one of the key events at UNGA79, focusing on the urgent need to tackle Acanthamoeba infections, which pose a significant and growing threat to global health. The discussion will explore into the epidemiology of the parasite, its mechanisms of infection, and the latest trends in its dissemination. Clinical cases will be examined to highlight the challenges of accurate diagnosis and the importance of timely intervention.
The panel will focus on innovative therapeutic approaches, particularly the potential of natural products in developing more sustainable treatment options. The session will also explore measures to prevent and control Acanthamoeba infections, underscoring the importance of raising awareness about their global impact.

A key objective of this panel is to foster new collaborations between experts from diverse fields, driving the development of novel therapies and strategies to address this public health concern. This aligns with Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) 3, 6, and 17, focusing on achieving good health and well-being, ensuring clean water and sanitation, and building partnerships to achieve these goals.

Details:

  • Date: September 27th, 10am (GMT, London time)
  • Location: United Nations Science Summit, UNGA79, VIRTUAL - Zoom
  • Participants: International experts in parasitology, epidemiology, public health, natural product research, and clinical medicine
  • Keynote Speakers:

Prof. Veeranoot Nissapatorn (Walailak University, Thailand)
Prof. Maria de Lourdes Pereira (Aveiro University, Portugal)
Dr Rachasak Boonhok (Walailak University, Thailand)
Prof. Naveed Ahmed Khan (Istinye University, Turkey)
Prof. Muhammad Nawaz (Imam Abdulrahman Bin Faisal University, Saudi Arabia)
Dr. Tooba Mahboob (UCSI University, Malaysia)
Msc. Diana Mendonça (Aveiro University, Portugal)
Dr. Hazel A. Tabo (De La Salle University, Philippines)

Convenor:
Dr. Sónia Marlene R. Oliveira, Catholic University of Portugal & Aveiro Institute of Materials

Source:

Universidade de Aveiro

