Dementia Australia welcomes UK approval of lecanemab to tackle Alzheimer’s

Dementia Australia welcomes the decision by the Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency to approve Lecanemab for use in the UK. 

Lecanemab is currently being evaluated by the Therapeutic Goods Administration for use in Australia. It has also been approved for use in the USA, Japan, China, South Korea and Israel. 

Professor Christopher Rowe, the director of the Australian Dementia Network (ADNeT), agreed it was a welcome move by the UK medicines regulatory authority. 

“While this is not a cure it is an exciting and historic first step towards reducing the huge impact that Alzheimer's disease has across communities, not only those with the disease but also their families, carers and health and aged care services,” Professor Rowe said.   

“ADNeT looks forward to this and other promising treatments under development that together may make a substantial positive change. 

“Lecanemab is a drug, produced by Eisai, which slows the progression of symptoms of early Alzheimer’s disease by removing amyloid plaques from the brain. Amyloid plaques play a key role in Alzheimer's disease and their removal slows decline on measures of cognition and daily function.” 

While the UK medicines regulator approved Lecanemab, the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence released draft guidance recommending it not be provided through the UK’s National Health Service.  

Dementia Australia CEO Professor Tanya Buchanan said Dementia Australia looks forward to Lecanemab being approved for use in Australia. 

“Although this treatment will not be appropriate for everyone, this is a step forward in the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease and represents a new hope for people impacted by dementia. We look forward to Australians being offered the choice to access Lecanemab if clinically appropriate,” Professor Buchanan said. 

This an exciting time in the field. While Lecanemab will not be a magic bullet, it represents the first step towards effective treatments.”

Professor Tanya Buchanan, CEO, Dementia Australia

Dementia Australia

