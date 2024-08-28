Gender nonconformity in 7-year-olds associated with behavioral difficulties and autistic traits

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
PLOSAug 28 2024NewsGuard 100/100 Score

Gender nonconformity in 7-year-olds -; as measured by levels of gender-conforming play -; may be associated with autistic traits and behavioral difficulties in girls, and with peer relationship problems in boys, according to a new study published August 28, 2024 in the open-access journal PLOS ONE by Marlene Stratmann of Karlstad University, Sweden, and colleagues.

Gender nonconformity (GNC) refers to variations in gender expression from societal and cultural gender norms. In childhood, GNC can manifest itself in several ways, including play behavior, peer relationships, clothing, and body language. Childhood GNC does not directly indicate developing gender dysphoria (GD) later in life, although the phenomena are linked. Recently, studies have begun to establish a high co-occurrence of GNC, GD and autism spectrum disorder. However, most of this work has been carried out in clinical populations with existing diagnoses, which may lead to an overestimation of the associations between GNC and autistic traits and behavioral difficulties in a non-clinical population.

In the new study, researchers analyzed data on 718 children enrolled in the Swedish Environmental Longitudinal, Mother and Child, Asthma and Allergy (SELMA) study for which there were data on play behavior and behavioral outcomes. GNC play behavior was determined using the Preschool Activities Inventory, which includes 12 "feminine" and 12 "masculine" toys, play activities and child characteristics.

In both sexes, higher levels of gender nonconforming play was associated with increased behavioral difficulties. Higher masculine play behavior scores were associated with hyperactivity and inattention in both sexes. Higher feminine play scores in boys were associated with peer relationship problems, while higher masculine play scores in girls were associated with increased likelihood of autistic traits and behavioral difficulties.

Related Stories

The study involves a sample of children of only one age in a single country, and cannot be used to draw any conclusions as to causation. However, the authors conclude that gender nonconformity may be associated with behavioral challenges and difficulties in both sexes, even in children without any diagnoses.

The authors add: "The results showed that children who played more with toys traditionally considered for the opposite gender had more autistic traits and behavioral problems. At the same time it is very important to keep in mind that just because a girl decides to play rougher or a boy plays with dolls, it does not mean that there will be a link to behavioral difficulties or autistic traits in this child."

Source:

PLOS

Journal reference:

Özel, F., et al. (2024) Gender-specific play behavior in relation to autistic traits and behavioral difficulties at the age of seven in the SELMA study. PLOS ONE. doi.org/10.1371/journal.pone.0308605.

Posted in: Child Health News | Medical Research News

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Research identifies 31 additional cancers potentially linked to obesity
Children and adolescents experience unique long COVID symptoms
Bed-sharing is unlikely to harm children's psychological health, study finds
High ultra-processed food consumption tied to rising BMI and fat mass in young children
Expanded use of common antibiotic cuts child mortality by 14% in Sub-Saharan Africa
The science behind children's tendency to gather excessive information
Clarification urgently needed for detected signal of semaglutide-linked suicidal ideation
SNAP emergency allotments: Reducing food insecurity in children

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
The role of the gut microbiota in multiple sclerosis: A scientometric analysis reveals key research trends