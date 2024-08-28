New antibacterial compound shows promise for preventing periodontal disease

Osaka Metropolitan UniversityAug 28 2024NewsGuard 100/100 Score

Periodontal disease is an inflammatory disease caused by a periodontal pathogenic bacteria infection that affects oral and internal health. Good oral care is essential for prevention, but most over-the-counter oral hygiene products are disinfectants that can be highly irritating. This makes them unsuitable for use by young children and the elderly, who are susceptible to periodontal disease.

To find an antibacterial that is easy to use and effective in preventing periodontal disease at all ages, Professor Shigeki Kamitani of Osaka Metropolitan University's Graduate School of Human Life and Ecology led a research team in verifying the antibacterial effect of seven different compounds. Prunin laurate (Pru-C12) and its analogs were tested against the periodontal pathogenic bacteria, Porphyromonas gingivalis.

The results showed that while several of the compounds inhibited bacterial growth, Pru-C12, which can be derived from biomass such as that of citrus plants and coconut-derived components, had the highest antimicrobial effect.

Pru-C12 is tasteless and hypoallergenic. If its safety in humans is confirmed in the future, it could be an inexpensive antimicrobial solution."

Professor Shigeki Kamitani, Osaka Metropolitan University's Graduate School of Human Life and Ecology

The findings were published in Foods.

 

Source:

Osaka Metropolitan University

Journal reference:

Wada, E., et al. (2024). Prunin Laurate Derived from Natural Substances Shows Antibacterial Activity against the Periodontal Pathogen Porphyromonas gingivalis. Foods. doi.org/10.3390/foods13121917.

