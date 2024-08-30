Ishani Malhotra named ‘woman entrepreneur of the year’ by cancer research horizons

Cancer Research Horizons, the innovation arm of Cancer Research UK, announced the winners of its second Innovation & Entrepreneurship Awards at it’s gala dinner on the 20th of March in London.These awards celebrate the UK’s most innovative and enterprising efforts in oncology highlighting those individuals in the industry working hard to translate discoveries into benefits for cancer patients.

Image Credit: Carcinotech

All award entries are reviewed by an esteemed panel of independent experts.This year's judges included:

Alison Howe, Managing Director (retired) Strategic Consultants International

Olivia Cavian, Chief Corporate Development & Strategy Officer, Alchemab Therapeutics

Ketan Patel, Director of the MRC Weatherall Institute of Molecular Medicine, University of Oxford

Yupar Myint, Head of Impulse Program for Tech Innovators, Maxwell Centre, University of Cambridge

Jonathan Tobin, Partner at Brandon Capital

Peter Chambré, Chair of Cancer Research Horizons Board

We are pleased to announce Ishani as the recipient of the Cancer Research Horizons Woman Entrepreneur of the Year Award.This award acknowledges the exceptional contributions of women entrepreneurs who are pivotal in turning scientific discoveries into practical solutions for the benefit of people affected by cancer. We extend our congratulations to Ishani and express our admiration for all the nominees dedicated to innovative advancements in the cancer field.” Dr.Alessia Errico, Associate Director and Entrepreneurial Program Lead, Search and Evaluation

Our Founder & CEO, Ishani Malhotra, was recognized as winner of the Woman Entrepneur of the Year category.Ishani’s ambition and determination make her a trailblazing force in the oncology sector, exemplifying how strong leadership and a clear vision can drive transformative change paving the way for groundbreaking advances in cancer treatment.This acknowledgment is a testament to Ishani’s efforts and her continued success as she guides Carcinotech toward its goal to be at the forefront of cancer drug testing and to provide personalized medicine testing to each suffering from cancer.

I am thrilled to have accepted the ‘Woman Entrepreneur of the Year’ at this year’s Innovation and Entrepreneurship Awards 2024 hosted by Cancer Research Horizons.This recognition is a testament to the collective efforts of women in the industry who tirelessly pursue innovation and progress in healthcare. I am inspired by these women and by the resilience of those affected by cancer, improving outcomes for patients with this disease is the driving force that underpins our work at Carcinotech. Together, we can make a difference and bring hope to countless individuals across the world who will face cancer in their lifetime.” Ishani Malhotra, Founder & CEO, Carcinotech

Cancer Research Horizons, in association with Cancer Research UK – the world’s largest charitable funder of cancer research brings together world-leading minds, bold ideas and the right partners to bridge the gap between academic research and getting drugs to market.