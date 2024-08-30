New consensus on assessing carcinogenic risks of gene therapies

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Mary Ann Liebert, Inc.Aug 30 2024NewsGuard 100/100 Score

A new article in the peer-reviewed journal Human Gene Therapy describes the consensus reached by invited experts who participated in a meeting to evaluate the potential carcinogenicity of gene therapies. 

The participants discuss the definition of vector genotoxicity, sources of uncertainty, suitable toxicological endpoints for genotoxic assessment of gene therapies, and future research needs. The proposed recommendations will help guide the development of regulatory guidelines for the non-clinical toxicological assessment of gene therapy products. 

Jan Klapwijk, from Cornelis Consulting, Alberto Del Rio Espinola, from GentiBio, Silvana Libertini, from Novartis Biomedical Research, and coauthors, proposed a series of scientific principles and experimental approaches for the assessment of risk factors relevant to potential carcinogenicity of gene therapies. The topics included: “In vivo and in vitro Assays”; “Integration Site Analysis”; “Approaches to Risk Assessment”; “Future Developments/Research Needs.”

“Data transparency will be essential and the authors specifically propose that data generated from viral integrations site studies in non-clinical species, and from clinical settings, are made publicly accessible (through, for example, databased and patient registries)”, stated the authors. 

The estimation of risk in human gene therapy relies heavily on molecular characterization of persistent vector genomes in transduced cells in preclinical models and patient samples. Combining such data with more traditional statistical analyses of clinical outcomes to create a risk assessment calls for the uniquely integrative approach, as described by Klapwijk and his colleagues.”

Editor in Chief Terence R. Flotte, MD, Celia and Isaac Haidak Professor of Medical Education and Dean, Provost, and Executive Deputy Chancellor, University of Massachusetts Medical School

Source:

Mary Ann Liebert, Inc.

Journal reference:

Klapwijk, J. C., et al. (2024). Improving the assessment of risk factors relevant to potential carcinogenicity of gene therapies: a consensus paper. Human Gene Therapy. doi.org/10.1089/hum.2024.033.

Posted in: Genomics | Medical Science News | Medical Research News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

New nanosensing technique enhances quality control for gene therapy vectors
ASTN2 gene knockout in mice reveals key autism-related behaviors
From discovery to approval: Vorasidenib approved by FDA for treatment of IDH-mutant gliomas
Breakthrough gene therapy restores dystrophin protein in Duchenne muscular dystrophy
Defective ZNRF3 gene causes opposing brain sizes and potential tumor risk
MIP Discovery rebrands as Tozaro as it completes transition to supporting cell and gene therapy viral vector analytics and purification
Machine learning revolutionizes gene delivery
New guidelines expand BRCA testing and screening for men

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
SH2B1 gene defends against obesity via the paraventricular hypothalamus