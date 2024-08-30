Sapio Sciences Successfully Completes SOC 2 Type 2 Examination and HIPAA/HITECH Attestation Examination

Sapio LIMS and Sapio ELN examined on information security practices, availability, and confidentiality.

Image Credit: Alexander Supertramp/Shutterstock.com

BALTIMORE, MD, August 29, 2024 — Sapio Sciences, the science-awareTM lab informatics platform, today announced the successful completion of two key information security compliance examinations: the SOC 2 (System and Organization Controls) Type 2 examination and an attestation examination related to HIPAA/HITECH requirements, formally known as an Independent Practitioner’s Report on the Information Security Program Related to HIPAA and HITECH.

Both examinations relate to the data and information management practices and policies undertaken by Sapio Sciences to ensure the security, confidentiality, and accessibility of customers’ data in Sapio’s Lab Information Management System (LIMS) and Electronic Lab Notebook (ELN) solutions.

Read more about Sapio Sciences’ InfoSec and Privacy credentials here.

Type 2 SOC 2

Sapio Sciences underwent the SOC 2 Type 2 examination for the period from July 1, 2023, to June 30, 2024, evaluating how the organization manages and protects customer data, maintaining information security, availability, and confidentiality.

Sean Blake, Chief Information Officer at Sapio Sciences, commented: “Organizations across the life science markets, from clinical diagnostics providers to pharmaceutical companies and CROs, are increasingly investing in cloud-based lab informatics platforms to ensure they have access to the latest technological innovation. By successfully completing the SOC 2 examination, we are underscoring our commitment to our customers to keep their information and data secure and confidential, whilst also providing highly reliable access."

Sapio Sciences previously completed the SOC 2 Type 2 examination for the period November 1, 2022, to June 30, 2023.

HIPAA/HITECH Attestation Examination

In addition to the SOC 2 examination, Sapio completed a HIPAA/HITECH attestation examination on June 30, 2024, to ensure all policies, procedures, and technologies used to protect sensitive information are compliant with both the HIPAA (Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act) Security Rule and the HITECH (Health Information Technology for Economic and Clinical Health Act) Breach Notification criteria.

Sean continued, “Successful completion of the HIPAA/HITECH attestation examination is vitally important for Sapio and our customers. We have a legal responsibility to ensure sensitive health information is properly handled, not only to protect the integrity and reputation of our customers but also their patients’ confidentiality.”

“Our aim at Sapio is to make scientists’ lives easier so they can focus on what they do best, research. Sapio’s successful completion of SOC 2 and HIPAA/HITECH attestation examinations gives our customers the confidence that their valuable, sensitive, and often proprietary information is managed to both the highest technical and legal standards.”

Both examinations were performed in accordance with the applicable professional standards by independent CPA firm, Schellman & Company, LLC. The SOC 2 examination provides assurance about controls relevant to the security, availability, and confidentiality of systems. The HIPAA/HITECH attestation examination assesses conformance with the HIPAA Security Rule and HITECH Breach Notification criteria.

Sapio Sciences is committed to maintaining these high standards and plans to undergo these examinations annually.

About Sapio Sciences

Sapio Sciences' mission is to improve lives by accelerating discovery, and because science is complex, Sapio makes technology simple. Sapio is a global business offering an all-in-one science-awareTM lab informatics platform combining cloud-based LIMS, ELN, and Jarvis data solutions.

Sapio serves some of the largest global and specialist brands, including biopharma, CRO/CDMOs and clinical diagnostic labs across NGS genomic sequencing, bioanalysis, bioprocessing, chemistry, stability, histopathology, and in vivo studies.

Customers love Sapio's platform because it is robust, scalable, and with no-code configuration, can quickly adapt to meet unique needs.

For more information, visit www.sapiosciences.com and follow us on LinkedIn.