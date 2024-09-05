Aficamten improves exercise tolerance in patients with HOCM

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Mass General BrighamSep 5 2024NewsGuard 100/100 Score

Exercise intolerance is often severe among patients with cardiovascular disease and can impose significant limitations on their physical abilities and quality of life. Medications known as cardiac myosin inhibitors (CMIs) are being developed to help patients with hypertrophic obstructive cardiomyopathy (HOCM), a disease in which the heart muscle becomes thickened leading to reduced blood flow out of the heart.

In a new analysis led by researchers from Mass General Brigham, investigators probed multiple exercise response patterns before and after exposure to the CMI aficamten in the SEQUIOA-HCM trial. Results are published today in JAMA Cardiology.

My laboratory has had a longstanding focus on understanding mechanisms of exercise intolerance and exploration of therapeutic interventions to improve exercise capacity."

Gregory Lewis, MD, Study Corresponding Author, Section Head of Heart Failure and Director of Cardiopulmonary Exercise Testing at Massachusetts General Hospital

The phase-3, placebo-controlled, randomized clinical trial, SEQUIOA-HCM, sponsored by Cytokinetics, Inc., evaluated the effects of aficamten on exercise capacity and cardiac function. The primary endpoint of the study was a change in peak oxygen uptake as measured by cardiopulmonary exercise testing under the oversight of the MGH Cardiopulmonary Exercise Testing Core Laboratory directed by Lewis.

The study found marked improvements in both peak oxygen uptake as recently reported in the New England Journal of Medicine. In addition, cardiac structure and function measures improved significantly, as adjudicated by the Echocardiography Core Laboratory directed by Scott Solomon, MD, from Brigham and Women's Hospital, a founding member of the Mass General Brigham healthcare system.

Related Stories

The team assessed 263 patients who completed exercise testing at the start of the trial and 24 weeks later. They saw significant improvements in several measurements, including workload achieved, breathing efficiency and cardiac power generated during exercise, and submaximum exercise capacity measured at the anaerobic threshold. In addition, they describe a novel measurement that combined submaximum and maximum exercise capacity as an integrated way to assess exercise capacity improvement. The investigators found that changes in exercise responses related to changes in cardiac structure and function beyond just outflow obstruction.

Their findings have important clinical implications for treating HOCM and could also be relevant to broader populations of non-obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopath.

Source:

Mass General Brigham

Journal reference:

Lee, M. M. Y., et al. (2024). Heart Drug Improved Exercise Tolerance in Clinical Trial of Patients with Hypertrophic Obstructive Cardiomyopathy. JAMA Cardiology. doi.org/10.1001/jamacardio.2024.2781

Posted in: Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

FINEARTS-HF trial shows finerenone benefits for heart failure with preserved ejection fraction
Wearable heart monitor for AF screening increases diagnoses but not stroke prevention
New protocol explores the combination of aerobic exercise and cognitive rehabilitation for MS patients
European Society of Cardiology highlights underrecognized link between obesity and heart disease
Interrupting beta-blockers after myocardial infarction shows no advantage
Ultra-processed foods significantly raise heart disease risk
Study finds no added benefit of extensive ablation for persistent atrial fibrillation
Rising resting heart rate over the years linked to shorter lifespan, study show

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Plant-based fats outperform dairy fats in reducing heart disease and diabetes risks