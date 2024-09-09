KFF Health News' 'What the Health?': Live from Austin, examining health equity

The host

Julie Rovner KFF Health News @jrovner

Julie Rovner is chief Washington correspondent and host of KFF Health News' weekly health policy news podcast, "What the Health?" A noted expert on health policy issues, Julie is the author of the critically praised reference book "Health Care Politics and Policy A to Z," now in its third edition.

The term "health equity" means different things to different people. It's about access to medical care — but not only access to medical care. It's about race, ethnicity, and gender; income, wealth, and class; and even geography — but not only those things. And it's about how historical and institutional racism, manifested in things like over-policing and contaminated drinking water, can inflict health problems years and even generations later.

In a live taping on Sept. 6 at the Texas Tribune Festival, special guests Carol Alvarado, the Texas state Senate's Democratic leader, and Ann Barnes, president and CEO of the Episcopal Health Foundation, along with KFF Health News' Southern bureau chief Sabriya Rice and Midwest correspondent Cara Anthony, joined KFF Health News' chief Washington correspondent, Julie Rovner, to discuss all that health equity encompasses and how current inequities can most effectively be addressed.

Anthony also previewed "Silence in Sikeston," a four-part podcast and documentary debuting this month exploring how a history of lynching and racism continues to negatively affect the health of one rural community in Missouri.

Panelists

  • Carol Alvarado Texas state senator (D-Houston)
  • Cara Anthony Midwest correspondent, KFF Health News
  • Ann Barnes President and CEO, Episcopal Health Foundation
  • Sabriya Rice Southern bureau chief, KFF Health News

Related Stories

Also mentioned on this week's podcast, from KFF Health News' "Systemic Sickness" project:

Credits

  • Francis Ying Audio producer
  • Emmarie Huetteman Editor

This article was reprinted from khn.org, a national newsroom that produces in-depth journalism about health issues and is one of the core operating programs at KFF - the independent source for health policy research, polling, and journalism.
Source:

KFF Health News

Posted in: Healthcare News

Lab to plant: Scaling up API processes with Dr. James Mencel's guidance

