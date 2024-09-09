Sally Ross Soter donates $15 million to advance women’s heart health

Cardiovascular disease is the leading cause of death for women, and gaps in care and access persist between women and men. Women's health has long been viewed by investors as a niche market, representing just 2% of the more than $41.2 billion in healthcare venture funding in 2023. To help address the pervasive lack of investment in women's health, Sally Ross Soter of Palm Beach, Florida has donated $15 million to support the American Heart Association's Go Red for Women Venture Fund.

The Association, celebrating 100 years of lifesaving service as the world's leading nonprofit organization focused on heart and brain health for all, announced the launch of the venture fund during its Centennial in June. The fund aims to expand scientific research focused on women and accelerate the translation of those research findings into better ways to care for patients.

Soter's commitment to and philanthropic support of the mission of the American Heart Association spans decades. She has been a leader in funding women's health research, supporting the launch of the first Go Red for Women Strategically Focused Research Network in 2015 and providing an additional gift to continue the work in 2020.

Sally's passion for improving women's health is the driving force behind her remarkable generosity. As she often says, 'legacy matters' and this new gift is another powerful example of her commitment to the Association's mission and to creating a healthier future for women everywhere."

Nancy Brown, CEO of the American Heart Association

A recent report published by the American Heart Association and the McKinsey Health Institute (MHI) details the disproportionate effect cardiovascular disease has on women in the United States and presents opportunities to close the heart health gap. According to the analysis, one of the main contributors to this gap is a limited understanding of the biological differences between women and men, specifically surrounding how CVD manifests itself in puberty, pregnancy and menopause. Similarly, cardiovascular research and clinical studies often underrepresent women, resulting in subpar treatment outcomes. A lack of scientific knowledge, limited gender-specific medical training, and little investment in specific research and venture funding further exacerbate this disparity.

To begin closing the gaps identified, the American Heart Association launched the Go Red for Women Venture Fund to accelerate discovery. The $75 million women's health venture fund is seeded with $40 million in direct funding from the Association and supported by Soter's $15 million cornerstone gift. The new fund expects to start making strategic investments in late 2024.

"We can't close the gender gap in cardiovascular care until we start investing in research and solutions focused on women," said Soter. "Through the Go Red for Women Venture Fund, we can turn science into treatments that will change and save women's lives."

