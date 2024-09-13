Study finds brain synchronization between humans and dogs during social interactions

During social interactions, the activity of the brain's neurons becomes synchronized between the individuals involved. New research published in Advanced Science reveals that such synchronization occurs between humans and dogs, with mutual gazing causing synchronization in the brain's frontal region and petting causing synchronization in the parietal region. Both regions are associated with attention.

The strength of this synchronization increased with growing familiarity of human–dog pairs over 5 days, and tests indicated that the human is the leader while the dog is the follower during human–dog interactions.

Dogs with certain genetic mutations that cause them to have social impairment symptoms characteristic of autism spectrum disorder showed a loss of this synchronization, as well as reduced attention during human–dog interactions. These abnormalities were reversed by a single treatment with the psychedelic LSD.

There are two implications of the present study: one is that the disrupted inter-brain synchronization might be used as a biomarker for autism, and the other is LSD or its derivatives might ameliorate the social symptoms of autism."

Yong Q. Zhang, PhD, corresponding author, Chinese Academy of Sciences, Beijing

Source:

Wiley

Journal reference:

Ren, W., et al. (2024). Disrupted Human–Dog Interbrain Neural Coupling in Autism‐Associated Shank3 Mutant Dogs. Advanced Science. doi.org/10.1002/advs.202402493.

Posted in: Genomics | Medical Science News | Medical Research News

