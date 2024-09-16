Exploring Japanese medicine: Longevity, lifestyle, and emerging health priorities

The article examines the characteristics of Japanese medicine, revealing how lifestyle changes contribute to longevity and addressing Japan's modern healthcare challenges.

In a recent article published in the American Journal of Lifestyle Medicine, researchers present Japanese longevity and the factors that influence it.

Background

The economic expansion in Japan has resulted in a higher life expectancy and a longer-lived population. Government-led measures like cost-effective health insurance, health checks, and a 1956 law to combat non-communicable illnesses have helped to increase lifespan. Japan has also benefited from changing lifestyle choices, like Washoku (eating until 80% stomach full) and a plant-based diet.

Washoku is Japan's traditional cuisine, known for its seasonal ingredients, balanced nutrition, and beautiful presentation. Meals typically include rice, fish, vegetables, and fermented foods like miso, promoting health and longevity. Washoku emphasizes harmony with nature, minimal waste, and the umami flavor

The attentive culture and hara-hachi-bu, a Confucian calorie restriction practice, have helped to ensure longevity in Japan. In 2002, the country’s government demanded that residents recognize the value of good living practices and make efforts toward enhancing well-being throughout their lifespan. Japan must confront a shrinking population and the fastest-aging population in the world to ensure its future.

About the article

The present article discusses the historical context, evolution, and characteristics of Japanese lifestyle medical practices that enhance longevity.

Lifestyle medicine development in Japan

Yojokun, the first complete lifestyle medicine monograph in Japan, was published in 1713 by Ekiken Kaibara and emphasized the necessity of lifestyle adjustments such as eating less meat, exercising after meals, and working hard. It also stressed the concept of mind-body-environment-nature oneness and positive psychology and moderation. In the nineteenth century, Japan replaced white rice with bread as the primary food for Tsukuba sailors, resulting in no deaths from beriberi.

In 1879, Christian Eijkman found that rice bran, which contains vitamin B, can treat peripheral neuritis in birds. In 1928, the establishment of Radio Taiso accelerated the path toward lifestyle medicine in Japan. The program provided exercise guidelines to promote health and protect individuals from tuberculosis. Over time, hypertension, cardiovascular disease, cerebrovascular disease, and cancer became the leading causes of mortality in Japan.

The government identified primary areas for improvement to prevent lifestyle-related diseases. They included healthy diets, increased physical activity, mental health promotion, smoking cessation, alcohol consumption targets, dental health, and prevention of diabetes, cardiovascular disease, and cancer. Health screenings to detect lifestyle-related disorders became accessible in April 2008.

Lifestyle medicine elements that increase longevity

Lifestyle medicine began in Japan in 1956 due to worries about the possible rise in the prevalence of non-communicable illnesses. The country's history and natural environment uniquely shaped the subject. Longevity in Japan is associated with economic success, health insurance systems, strong governments, academic evidence-backed campaigns to avoid lifestyle-related illness, and the natural development of Japanese lifestyle patterns with time.

The Japanese diet promotes lifespan through the lifetime interplay of specific nutrients, metabolically active chemicals, and the interrelationship of food consumption with its plant-origin diet. The typical Japanese meal pattern comprises single portions of rice and soup with three additional dishes inspired by the country's forest and ocean landscape. Japanese diets contain low-fat fish, seafood, seasonal vegetables, and polyphenol-rich green tea, which has several health advantages.

Lifelong employment is another aspect that influences the Japanese lifespan. The socio-centric culture of the country instills a feeling of responsibility for family members and social communities, known as ikigai (purpose of life), which is an optimistic psychological aspect driving the lifestyle of Japanese individuals. Japanese individuals have a unique bond with nature, underpinning the shogyo mujo concept of Buddhism, which states that nothing lasts forever. This perspective on transitory cyclicality helps the Japanese adapt to any situation and develop virtues of calmness, persistence, and tolerance.

Promoting longevity and protecting the future

Japan is dealing with a growing aging population, deflation, and the necessity to sustain the largest aging society in the world. To address these issues, the government established a local-level system for comprehensive care in 2006, emphasizing self-respect and quality living among elders. The system comprises several caregivers and home visits for elders to provide seamless medical, nursing, rehabilitative, and palliative care.

The Ministry of Health, Labour, and Welfare (MHLW) and the Nippon Kenko Kaigi organization support advanced preventative and health activities in Japan. The Japan Medical Association (JMA), the Federation of Economic Organizations, the Japan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (JCCI), local governments, corporations, and medical insurers work together to promote wellness. By 2100, Japan must stabilize its population to 80 million to maintain economic growth, a private group stated in 2024. New measures like hiring overseas workers and establishing new firms are required.

Based on the observations, Japanese longevity results from government measures like low-cost health insurance, health screenings, and mindful eating practices. However, the country faces challenges from a dwindling population and requires increased preventative medicine. Japanese policies can serve as a model for other countries aiming to achieve longevity and eliminate non-communicable illnesses.