Personality predicts who stays happy with a smile after teeth whitening

A new study shows the glow from tooth whitening often fades within a year, but whether you still love your smile may depend more on your personality than the shade of your teeth.

Happy woman with mirror check at a dentist for teeth whitening resultsStudy: Effect of personality characteristics on perception of tooth whitening outcome in young adults in long-term: a randomised, double-blind, placebo controlled trial. Image credit: PeopleImages.com - Yuri A/Shutterstock.com

Tooth whitening is a common practice, but its effectiveness over the long term remains unclear. Similarly, its impact on psychological and social health is poorly understood. A study published in Head & Face Medicine examined these aspects of tooth whitening over one year to assess how specific personality traits affected the outcomes.

Introduction

People often feel dissatisfied with tooth color, which inhibits their willingness to smile. Such attitudes are influenced heavily by culture, demographic profile, age- and sex-related factors, and even education.

Dentists often use standardized shade guides to assess tooth color, but this may not always provide satisfactory results. Spectrophotometry is a more objective and more reproducible instrument-based method of tooth color perception. The CIE Lab color space quantifies color by implementing lightness, red-green, and yellow-blue color axes. This system has been validated and aligns with the human eye's perception.

There is no demonstrated direct relationship between a more cosmetically appealing smile and quality of life. However, personality factors such as neuroticism, conscientiousness, and perfectionism may be more important in determining one's satisfaction with one's smile. In this context, the current study also considered how personality traits might alter the perceived effects of whitening, independent of the actual degree of color change achieved.

About the study

The study included 50 participants between 19 and 28 years old, randomized to either an intervention or a control group. The former received a light-activated whitening gel, while the latter received an inactive gel.

The participants were evaluated for tooth color, personality traits, and the intervention's psychosocial impacts at three time points: baseline, one week after treatment, and one year after treatment.

Study findings

Both intervention and control groups were similar in age distribution, sex ratio, quality of life, spectrum of personality traits, lightness, and translucency. However, the control group had significantly lower chroma (color saturation) at baseline (p=0.001). Notably, high lightness and low chroma predict satisfaction with how one’s smile looks.

Related Stories

The group exposed to the whitening gel showed improved tooth color one week after treatment compared to controls. The degree of whitening decreased over time, but even at one year, it was above the baseline.

Chroma decreased in the intervention group over the first week but increased one year after the intervention. The final chroma value remained lower than at baseline. Translucency went down over both the short- and long-term.

The control group showed no difference in either lightness or chroma after one week, but it decreased over one year. Translucency increased over the first week after intervention but declined over the first year thereafter. Thus, the short-term change in color was greater in the intervention group vs the control group. However, the difference between them tapered over the long term.

One week after the intervention, the whitening group significantly reduced psychological and social concerns but did not statistically significantly improve aesthetic concerns or dental self-confidence. This could reflect unrealistic expectations, the initial discomfort, or the need to get used to the change in tooth color. The intervention group did not feel that their teeth looked much better, nor did they feel more self-confident about their teeth. This might be because the difference in tooth color did not match the patient's high expectations. In comparison, controls reported a significant psychological improvement, which persisted over the long term.

At one year, the intervention group was more distressed as they perceived a relapse of their tooth discoloration, especially in participants with a detectable relapse (ΔE ≥ 3). The perceived relapse could have increased psychological stress in this group over time. In contrast, psychological improvement continued in the control group after this time.

Preserving tooth color and addressing expectations and adaptation issues are crucial for optimizing psychological outcomes of dental aesthetic procedures.”

When stratified by personality traits, the investigators found that people who were more perfectionistic and less neurotic experienced more benefits one week after whitening. Less neurotic individuals were more satisfied with the effects of the whitening gel, in both groups.

Highly perfectionistic people were more likely to feel more socially comfortable after teeth whitening, as they are more conscious of improving their self-perceived formerly undesirable condition. Conversely, more conscientious individuals continued to experience more improvements over the long term. These effects were equally strong in both the whitening and placebo groups, indicating that personality influenced psychosocial outcomes regardless of the actual whitening achieved.

Personality traits affect psychosocial health more than the actual amount of tooth whitening achieved. People who show less responsible attitudes are more likely to act impulsively and may feel less burdened by the appearance of their smiles, thus improvements due to tooth whitening are less likely to benefit them psychosocially.

Conclusions

In this study, participants could not accurately assess the improvements in their tooth color after a tooth-whitening intervention. They often perceived a relapse to the discolored state over time. A strong placebo effect was seen, with participants in the control group showing satisfaction with the color change.

Personality traits played a powerful role in the procedure's impact on patients' psychosocial outcomes. Inter-group differences in psychosocial scores were not statistically significant overall, likely due to the high variability in individual responses. This indicates the need to adopt a personalized approach to cosmetic dental treatments, including individualized counseling, to ensure patient expectations are realistic and that patients are satisfied with the treatment provided.

The authors also noted study limitations, including the small sample size, focus on a single tooth, potential dehydration effects on enamel leading to temporary lightness changes, and technical challenges in repeat color measurements.

Download your PDF copy now!

Journal reference:

Posted in: Men's Health News | Medical Research News | Women's Health News

Comments (0)
Dr. Liji Thomas

Written by

Dr. Liji Thomas

Dr. Liji Thomas is an OB-GYN, who graduated from the Government Medical College, University of Calicut, Kerala, in 2001. Liji practiced as a full-time consultant in obstetrics/gynecology in a private hospital for a few years following her graduation. She has counseled hundreds of patients facing issues from pregnancy-related problems and infertility, and has been in charge of over 2,000 deliveries, striving always to achieve a normal delivery rather than operative.

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Thomas, Liji. (2025, August 12). Personality predicts who stays happy with a smile after teeth whitening. News-Medical. Retrieved on August 12, 2025 from https://www.news-medical.net/news/20250812/Personality-predicts-who-stays-happy-with-a-smile-after-teeth-whitening.aspx.

  • MLA

    Thomas, Liji. "Personality predicts who stays happy with a smile after teeth whitening". News-Medical. 12 August 2025. <https://www.news-medical.net/news/20250812/Personality-predicts-who-stays-happy-with-a-smile-after-teeth-whitening.aspx>.

  • Chicago

    Thomas, Liji. "Personality predicts who stays happy with a smile after teeth whitening". News-Medical. https://www.news-medical.net/news/20250812/Personality-predicts-who-stays-happy-with-a-smile-after-teeth-whitening.aspx. (accessed August 12, 2025).

  • Harvard

    Thomas, Liji. 2025. Personality predicts who stays happy with a smile after teeth whitening. News-Medical, viewed 12 August 2025, https://www.news-medical.net/news/20250812/Personality-predicts-who-stays-happy-with-a-smile-after-teeth-whitening.aspx.

Suggested Reading

Oral health function linked to markers of lifestyle-related diseases in older adults
Online support package empowers parents to improve dental health of young autistic children
Dental floss may offer a novel vaccine delivery method
Oleic acid from olive oil reduces infection-related bone loss with age
Study uncovers how teeth hold key clues to childhood craniofacial disorders
Digging into the past: What ancient proteins say about real medieval meals
Black Death victims offer clues to childhood malnutrition and adult disease
Behavioral adaptation precedes morphological change in human evolution

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Maple compound offers natural protection against cavities