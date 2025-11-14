New insights into periodontitis reveal gender-specific inflammatory mechanisms

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
University of North Carolina at Chapel HillNov 14 2025

A study out of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill has unveiled new insights into the inflammatory processes behind periodontitis, a common and debilitating gum disease. Research conducted by UNC Adams School of Dentistry's Julie Marchesan, DDS, PhD, and UNC School of Medicine's Jenny Y. Ting, PhD, found that a part of the immune system called the inflammasome plays a key role in disease development, and that blocking this system prevents bone resorption only in males.

The study, published in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, suggests developing treatments specifically for male patients can have benefits and prompted an exploration of different biological mechanisms responsible for bone loss in females.

Periodontitis, inflammation-driven bone loss around the teeth, affects millions of people worldwide. While the disease is common across genders, it disproportionately impacts men, with males experiencing more severe symptoms.

"Our paradigm-shifting work not only pinpoints the inflammasome as a causal driver of male-biased periodontitis but also demonstrates a clear path for the development of sex-stratified therapeutics in periodontics," Marchesan said. "Prior to this work, the inflammasome was believed to have the same role in the development of inflammatory conditions in both females and males. Our findings will foster the development of therapies that target the inflammasome and can specifically benefit male patients, while also paving the way for the discovery of biological mechanisms responsible for periodontitis in females."

The study analyzed more than 6,200 human samples across three independent studies. Its findings showed that males exhibit significantly higher levels of interleukin-1 beta (IL-1β) in the gingival crevicular fluid during both healthy and periodontitis-affected states. This finding suggests that males may be more susceptible to inflammation-driven bone loss due to heightened IL-1β activity.

Related Stories

To further investigate this, the research team used mouse models and found male mice displayed greater IL-1β secretion than females. In addition, male mice with inflammasome gene deletions showed reduced bone loss. Applying a pharmacologic caspase-1/4 inhibitor to block inflammasome activity led to a significant reduction in inflammatory cell infiltration and a decrease in osteoclastogenesis signaling, which contributes to bone resorption. This intervention was effective in male mice but did not impact female mice, suggesting that the inflammasome's role in periodontitis is gender-specific.

Researchers also tested male and female mice with their testes and ovaries removed, and found that male mice lost their response to caspase-1/4 inhibition. The female mice showed no change in their lack of response, further supporting the idea that the male reproductive system plays a crucial role in inflammasome-driven inflammation.

The study highlights the need for sex-specific research to fully understand the mechanisms behind inflammatory diseases. Given the prominent role of the inflammasome in driving male-biased periodontitis, further investigation into inflammasome-targeted treatments may offer a new avenue for improved patient care.

Source:

University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill

Journal reference:

DOI: 10.1073/pnas.250709212

Posted in: Medical Research News | Disease/Infection News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Natural compound and exercise work together to enhance musculoskeletal health in aging bodies
Drug shows striking success in treating children with multi-metastatic Ewing sarcoma
Research shows citrus and grape compounds may protect against type 2 diabetes
Adipose tissue stem cells show promise in treating osteoporotic vertebral fractures
Two analgesic drugs may one day be repurposed as anti-tumor therapies
How walnuts combat inflammation and oxidative stress in the body
GLP-1 drugs calm inflammation beyond diabetes and weight loss
Breakthrough in bone regeneration using nanoparticle-stem cell hybrid

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Heavy drinking fuels Alzheimer’s disease by igniting brain inflammation and protein damage