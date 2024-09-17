LJI breakthrough offers hope for universal antiviral against filoviruses

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
La Jolla Institute for ImmunologySep 17 2024NewsGuard 100/100 Score

At this moment, the world has few tools to combat deadly filoviruses, such as Ebola and Marburg viruses. The only approved vaccine and antibody treatments protect against just one filovirus species.

Scientists at La Jolla Institute for Immunology (LJI) are working to guide the development of new antivirals by leading some clever enemy reconnaissance. These researchers use high-resolution imaging techniques to examine a virus's molecular structure-;and uncover where a virus is vulnerable to new therapies.

In a new Cell study, scientists in LJI's Center for Vaccine Innovation share the first detailed, complete images of a viral structure called the Ebola virus nucleocapsid. This breakthrough may accelerate the development of antivirals that target this viral structure to combat several filoviruses at once. 

"A universal antiviral is the dream for stopping any kind of viral disease," says LJI Staff Scientist Reika Watanabe, Ph.D. who led the Cell study as a first author. "This study brings us a step closer to finding a universal antiviral."

Inspecting the enemy

Ebola virus relies on its nucleocapsid structure to protect and replicate its own genetic material inside host cells-;and suppress host cellular immunity. Thanks to the nucleocapsid, Ebola can turn infected host cells into virus-making factories.

For the study, Watanabe achieved a first in science-;by harnessing an imaging technique called cryo-electron tomography, she glimpsed Ebola's nucleocapsid structure at work inside actual infected cells.

At first glance, the Ebola virus nucleocapsid looks like a coiled telephone cord. Watanabe revealed the stages of coiling and compression of the coil. She also discovered that the nucleocapsid's cylindrical shape is made up of three layers. Each layer plays a different role as the virus replicates in host cells. Before LJI's imaging studies, the existence of the outer layer was entirely unknown.

Watanabe's work also shows how this outer layer is composed, and how it provides a flexible tether between the nucleocapsid and the viral membrane.

"We found that the core protein adopts different forms in the distinct layers of the nucleocapsid to play different roles. ," says LJI Professor, President & CEO Erica Ollmann Saphire, Ph.D., MBA, who served as study senior author.

Watanabe's further investigations revealed how the proteins in these layers make contact with each other during assembly in host cells-;and how the Ebola virus rearranges these proteins when nucleocapsids help form new viral particles.

This study solves several puzzles in the field."

Erica Ollmann Saphire, Ph.D., MBA, LJI Professor, President & CEO 

Targeting Ebola virus-;and more

As Watanabe explains, targeting the nucleocapsid spells game over for the virus. "If you don't have a nucleocapsid, nothing can happen. That's the core of the virus," she says.

Related Stories

In fact, the Ebola virus nucleocapsid plays such a critical role in infection that Watanabe suspects the nucleocapsid's overall structure may have stayed the same as filoviruses evolved. Scientists call this kind of crucial structural feature "conserved" when it is shared across related species. 

Indeed, all pathogenic filovirus species known so far, including Ebola and Marburg virus, share a conserved nucleocapsid structure, says Watanabe. She's now leading further research to study nucleocapsid assembly more closely in Marburg virus.

Source:

La Jolla Institute for Immunology

Journal reference:

Watanabe, R., et al. (2024) Intracellular Ebola Virus nucleocapsid assembly revealed by in situ cryo-electron tomography. Celldoi.org/10.1016/j.cell.2024.08.044.

Posted in: Cell Biology | Medical Research News | Disease/Infection News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Australians with health conditions strongly advocate for ongoing COVID-19 safety measures
CDC identifies new Oropouche virus cases in U.S. travelers, raising public health concerns
Bovine H5N1 flu virus in cow milk poses significant health risks, study shows
Researchers find no evidence of monkeypox infection in pets, despite presence of viral DNA
COVID-19 vaccines prevented millions of deaths across Latin America and the Caribbean, study shows
Single dose of MVA-BN vaccine offers 58% protection against mpox
Vaccines and virus changes cut long COVID risk by 50%, but Omicron still poses a threat
Cardiovascular risks of COVID-19 antivirals

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Mucosal COVID-19 boosters outperform mRNA shots in preventing upper airway infections