New tool unveils dynamic changes in brain extracellular matrix

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
University of Utah HealthSep 18 2024NewsGuard 100/100 Score

Between and around the billions of neurons in the human brain is an equally vital scaffold, the extracellular matrix (ECM). An interlinked net of proteins and sugars that surrounds brain cells, the ECM is more than simple structural support; changes in the ECM can regulate complex brain functions including memory, learning, and behavior. But studies of the brain's ECM have been limited by the lack of tools to observe dynamic changes to its structure.

Now, a new genetic labeling tool developed by University of Utah Health researchers Igal Sterin, PhD, and Sungjin Park, PhD, has revealed new patterns in brain ECM in mice, including differences in the amount of matrix deposited on different types of neurons. A major advantage of the tool is that it can detect changes in the ECM over time, giving new insights into how the brain develops.

The new tool has two main parts: a protein that binds to the main ingredients of the brain ECM, fused to another protein that irreversibly sticks to a variety of synthetic fluorescent dyes. When scientists introduced the tool into neurons, it bound to the surrounding matrix; then, they added a fluorescent dye to make matrix structures visible. Using this tool, the researchers were able to watch as ECM was deposited over time in cultured rodent brain cells, making out dense clusters of matrix that appeared on only certain neurons and at different times.

The researchers were also able to measure changes in brain ECM in mice by adding different fluorescent dyes at different times. They could infer that ECM structures that were marked by the second dye, but not the first, had developed in the time between the two dyes were added.

The scientists hope that this tool will open the door to many further studies of how the ECM contributes to brain function in complex ways.

In the brain, the ECM regulates neuronal plasticity and cognitive function, but its structural features remain poorly understood. By using our longitudinal genetic tool to track ECM dynamics, we can visualize how neurons assemble and remodel ECM during development, cognitive processes, and aging."

Sungjin Park, PhD, University of Utah Health

Source:

University of Utah Health

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Histology & Microscopy

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Study shows delayed feedback enhances learning in traumatic brain injury
New drug shows strong activity against brain metastases in HER2-positive breast cancer
Study links protein increases to cognitive improvement in Alzheimer's
Research reveals only a few brain regions remain untouched by transition to motherhood
Large-scale study to explore impact of type 1 diabetes on brain development in children
Study unveils dynamic brain architecture through advanced fMRI techniques Neuroscientists In Spain ...
Study unveils potential treatment for chronic brain damage following traumatic injury
GLP-2 regulates appetite by influencing gut-brain communication and gastrointestinal motility

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Microplastics found in the human brain via the olfactory pathway