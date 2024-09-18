Triptans prove to be more effective for acute migraines than newer drugs

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
BMJ GroupSep 18 2024NewsGuard 100/100 Score

Some triptans are a more effective treatment for acute migraines than newer, more expensive drugs, finds an analysis of the latest evidence published by The BMJ today.

Triptans work by narrowing blood vessels in the brain and preventing the release of chemicals that cause pain and inflammation.

The findings show that four triptans - eletriptan, rizatriptan, sumatriptan, and zolmitriptan - were better at relieving migraine pain than the recently marketed and more expensive drugs lasmiditan, rimegepant, and ubrogepant, which were comparable to paracetamol and most anti-inflammatory painkillers (NSAIDs).

The researchers argue that triptans are currently widely underused, and say access to the most effective triptans should be promoted globally and international guidelines updated accordingly.

Migraine affects more than one billion people worldwide and is the leading cause of disability in girls and women aged 15 to 49 years. Numerous drugs are available, but there's no clear consensus about which ones perform best.

To address this, researchers trawled scientific databases to identify randomised controlled trials published up to 24 June 2023 that compared licensed oral drugs for treatment of acute migraine in adults.

A total of 137 randomised controlled trials comprising 89,445 participants (average age 40, 86% women) allocated to one of 17 individual drugs or placebo were included. The trials were of varying quality, but the researchers were able to assess the certainty of evidence using a recognised tool.

Related Stories

The results show that all drugs were more effective than placebo at relieving pain after two hours and most were effective for sustained pain relief up to 24 hours, except paracetamol and naratriptan. 

When drugs were compared with each other, eletriptan was the most effective drug for pain relief at two hours, followed by rizatriptan, sumatriptan, and zolmitriptan. For sustained pain relief up to 24 hours, the most effective drugs were eletriptan and ibuprofen.

The researchers point out that the best performing triptans should be considered the treatment of choice for migraine episodes and should be included into the WHO Model List of Essential Medicines to promote global accessibility and uniform standards of care.

They acknowledge that some people can't take triptans due to heart problems or unpleasant side effects. 

Nevertheless, they say these results, even if limited to average treatment effects due to the lack of individual patient data, "offer the best available evidence to guide the choice of acute oral drug interventions for migraine episodes" and "should be used to guide treatment choices, promoting shared, informed decision making between patients and clinicians."

Source:

BMJ Group

Journal reference:

Karlsson, W. K., et al. (2024). Comparative effects of drug interventions for the acute management of migraine episodes in adults: systematic review and network meta-analysis. BMJ. doi.org/10.1136/bmj-2024-080107.

Posted in: Medical Research News | Medical Condition News | Pharmaceutical News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

AI analysis of Reddit reveals public interest in GLP-1 drugs for weight loss and mental health benefits
First-generation antihistamine drugs could increase seizure risk among young children
Study challenges migraine-Parkinson's connection
Anticancer drugs show promise in reducing Alzheimer's dementia risk
Studies aim to identify adolescent girls who are at risk of developing migraine headaches
Beyond the anti-obesity benefits of glucagon-like peptide-1 drugs
AlphaFold accelerates discovery of potential antipsychotic drugs by outperforming traditional methods
Study finds potential for antidiabetic drugs to modify osteoarthritis risk

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
High diastolic blood pressure linked to increased migraine risk in women