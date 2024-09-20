NYU Langone Health's Back-to-School Drive provides vital support for Brooklyn and Long Island students

On August 28, the Family Health Centers at NYU Langone Health held its 20th annual Back-to-School Drive at the Martin Luther Playground on 55th Street and Second Ave in Sunset Park. The event was done in collaboration with JPMorganChase, who generously donated $25,000 and provided volunteers to fill backpacks with school supplies. Contributions from JPMorganChase, other community partners, and our exceptional NYU Langone employees helped us raise more than $140,000 and provide 2,800 backpacks for students in need across Brooklyn and Long Island.

The event, held across the street from NYU Langone Hospital—Brooklyn, drew hundreds of families, many of whom receive care and services through the Family Health Centers at NYU Langone (FHC), one of the largest networks of federally qualified health centers in the nation.

Each year, all of us at the Family Health Centers are thrilled to provide local families with much-needed school supplies, health screenings, and information about community programs available to them. In Sunset Park and surrounding areas, where many residents face economic hardships, the cost of school supplies are making existing challenges even more daunting. Our goal is to help them succeed and stay healthy, and to inspire our community to thrive." Larry K. McReynolds, Executive Director, Family Health Centers at NYU Langone

Lengthy school supply lists can be an added financial burden on already-tight budgets for many families. In Sunset Park, where some families struggle with the cost of providing school supplies for their children, the Back-to-School Drive provided a valuable resource for the children and their families. Families were thrilled to hear encouraging remarks from City Council member Alexa Avilés from District 38, Assembly Member Marcela Mitaynes, and Mayra Molina from Congressman Dan Goldman's office. Year after year NYU Langone is grateful for the support from so many in the community, so that children can enter the new school year with the supplies they need to succeed.

"It's our favorite time of the year. The kids love these prefilled backpacks, but it's the light in the eyes of the parents that is so fulfilling to see. They know that this is one less thing they have to worry about among their back-to-school financial struggles," said Ana Cardenas, front desk registrar at the NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island Pediatric Center and one of several employees who helped hand out the backpacks.

Any remaining backpacks will be distributed on an ongoing basis through the FHC's School Health Program and to kids at NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island Pediatric Center.

The annual event was covered by local broadcast stations News12, WABC, and PIX11 and by the local paper the Brooklyn Daily Eagle.