UTA cancer researcher elected president of the American Society for Photobiology

University of Texas at Arlington cancer researcher Sherri McFarland has been elected president of the American Society for Photobiology (ASP), a national scientific organization dedicated promoting research related to the effects of light on human health and the broader natural world.

I am honored to be elected president of this great organization and hope to help it thrive for years to come. As president, I am committed to advancing our mission of promoting research in photobiology, integrating different photobiology disciplines, disseminating photobiology knowledge, mentoring the next generation of photobiologists and providing information on photobiological aspects of national and international issues." Dr. Sherri McFarland, professor of chemistry and biochemistry, University of Texas at Arlington

McFarland is a nationally recognized researcher for her work developing a cancer medication that uses light to target and destroy cancer cells in a process known as photodynamic therapy. This technology is currently being used to treat bladder cancer patients in clinical trials. She recently received another grant from the National Science Foundation to study the ways in which this special drug interacts with light to destroy some of the most aggressive cancers.

In addition, McFarland has received numerous patents for her research in photomedicine and co-founded a company that has commercialized another light-based therapy. In 2024, she was named a senior member of the National Academy of Inventors for producing technologies that aspire to have a real impact on the welfare of society.

"A lot of people don't realize there are other treatments for cancer, such as light-based therapies. In fact, even some oncologists don't know much about them, focusing instead on chemotherapy, radiation, immunotherapy or surgery," said McFarland. "That's why the work at the ASP is so important. As a society, we're devoted to disseminating photobiology knowledge and making societal impact through advances in the photobiological sciences."

In McFarland's specific area of research, this means researching and promoting the benefits of photodynamic treatments so more patients and their loved ones can potentially be helped.

"It has been an honor to associate with Sherri over the years and see the influence she provides as an ambassador for the photobiological sciences," said Shiyong Wu, outgoing president of the ASP. "Her dynamic leadership and drive to get things done will be a major contributor in ASP's future success. I look forward to seeing what our organization will accomplish in the coming years under her leadership."