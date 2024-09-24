Microbial biomarkers identified in lupus and IBD offer pathways for targeted therapies

New research uncovers gut microbiome links to lupus and IBD, pointing to potential biomarkers and personalized treatment options.

Study: Lupus and inflammatory bowel disease share a common set of microbiome features distinct from other autoimmune disorders. Image Credit: SewCreamStudio/Shutterstock.comStudy: Lupus and inflammatory bowel disease share a common set of microbiome features distinct from other autoimmune disorders. Image Credit: SewCreamStudio/Shutterstock.com

In a recent study published in Annals of Rheumatic Diseases, researchers identified the microbial profiles linked with autoimmune illnesses, including inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) and systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE).

They linked these microbiome patterns to colorectal cancer (CRC) to uncover shared microbial processes and distinct biomarkers.

Introduction

The gut microbiota is critical in autoimmune illnesses, with some species associated with specific ailments. Dysbiosis, or severe instability in the gut microbiota, is unique among people, demonstrating a direct relationship between gut composition and clinical symptoms of autoimmune diseases.

More extensive studies are required to find biomarkers and understand the processes by which the microbiome impacts autoimmune diseases.

Metagenomic investigations provide comprehensive species and functional capabilities that differ between illness states. However, further study is required to determine the cause and specificity of each condition.

About the study

The present study used microbiome profiling to discover possible biomarkers and molecular pathways underlying autoimmune disorders, including SLE and IBD.

Researchers collected 78 fecal samples, 32 from SLE patients (n=14) and 46 from sex- and age-matched controls (n=22) from Yale University Medical. They recruited individuals over two years. Participant Systemic Lupus Erythematosus Disease Activity Index (SLEDAI) scores were determined.

Over three visits, participants provided diet and medical histories and samples of whole blood, in addition to fecal, oral, and skin microbiome samples.

Related Stories

Deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) extracted from fecal samples underwent high-throughput metagenomic sequencing. Researchers analyzed the taxonomic and functional profiles aligned with the Kyoto Encyclopedia of Genes and Genomes (KEGG) database.

They also analyzed metagenomic datasets of patients with autoimmune conditions such as IBD, myasthenia gravis, multiple sclerosis, ankylosing spondylitis, or Graves disease. They contrasted these with colorectal cancer metagenomes to identify disease-specific microbial features. The study excluded samples with fewer than 107 reads.

To investigate effector-like proteins and their targets in main signaling pathways, researchers used protein-protein interactions (PPI) analysis and pathway enrichment. PPIs have helped predict microbial roles in autoimmune disorders and give functional insights into species-level variations, notably in IBD and SLE.

Co-immunoprecipitation assays used human embryonic kidney 293T (HEK293T) cells to demonstrate in vivo protein binding to anticipated bacterial interactors.

Generalized linear regressions detected differentially abundant microbial features between patients and healthy controls, adjusting for gender and age. Models trained on protein family (PFAM) composition in each cohort's microbiomes predicted microbial gene families associated with autoimmune disorders.

Results

The study showed that gut microorganisms can regulate disease processes, with IBD and SLE having enriched pathways for glucocorticoid receptor signaling, interleukin (IL)-12, 13, and phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase/protein kinase B (PI3K/AKT) signaling.

PPIs in the host microbiome connected to the nuclear receptor subfamily 3 group C member 1 (NR3C1) glucocorticoid receptor protein were significantly correlated with IBD and SLE, indicating oxidative stress-induced inflammation.

Experimental validations showed connections between NR3C1 and gut bacteria-derived proteins, implying potential therapeutic applications for inflammatory illnesses such as IBD and SLE.

Gemella haemolysans, Clostridium innocuu, and Streptococcus oralis were more prevalent in individuals with IBD and SLE than in controls. Parvimonas micra, Peptostreptococcus stomatis, Fusobacterium nucleatum, Gemella morbillorum, Hungatella hathewayi, and Solobacterium moorei were the most common bacteria found in CRC patients. Controls had higher abundances of Anaerostipes hadrus, Fusicatenibacter saccharivorans, Eubacterium sp. CAG_38, Gemmiger formicilis, C. leptum, and Asaccharobacter celatus than SLE or IBD patients.

PFAMs such as the Dockerin domain type I, glycoside hydrolase 44, and anaphase-promoting subunit 2 were significantly more prevalent in controls. Carbohydrate-active enzymes (CAZymes), such as N-acetylglucosaminyltransferase and peptidoglycan hydrolase, were considerably overexpressed in individuals with various autoimmune disorders and CRC.

Genes for glucan endo-1,3-β-glucosidase (GH17), endo-β−1,4-galactanase (GH53), and endo-α−1,4-polygalactosaminidase (GH114) were more numerous in controls. The findings suggest that CAZymes may be potential biomarkers for diagnosing autoimmune disorders such as IBD and SLE.

The study found a significant metabolic difference between healthy controls and SLE/IBD patients, notably in acetyl-CoA and pyruvate metabolism. SLE or IBD patients concentrate on enzymes like pyruvate kinase and pyruvate dehydrogenase, which may impact illness development via gut microbiome changes.

Healthy controls, on the other hand, have a strong acetyl-CoA metabolism that supports the tricarboxylic acid (TCA) cycle.

Patients also have elevated levels of acetate CoA transferase, which may influence microbiome composition and tissue inflammation. Short-chain fatty acids (SCFAs) may alter immunological responses and inflammatory diseases.

Conclusions

The study identified microbial markers and common pathways in autoimmune illnesses such as IBD and SLE, pointing to the microbiome as a possible therapeutic target.

The findings support the development of microbiome-based therapies such as dietary changes, tailored probiotics, prebiotics, fecal microbiota transplantation, and host-microbiome PPI regulation.

PPIs involving NR3C1 may enhance diagnosis and allow for more customized therapy for autoimmune disorders.

Journal reference:

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Pooja Toshniwal Paharia

Written by

Pooja Toshniwal Paharia

Pooja Toshniwal Paharia is an oral and maxillofacial physician and radiologist based in Pune, India. Her academic background is in Oral Medicine and Radiology. She has extensive experience in research and evidence-based clinical-radiological diagnosis and management of oral lesions and conditions and associated maxillofacial disorders.

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Toshniwal Paharia, Pooja Toshniwal Paharia. (2024, September 24). Microbial biomarkers identified in lupus and IBD offer pathways for targeted therapies. News-Medical. Retrieved on September 24, 2024 from https://www.news-medical.net/news/20240924/Microbial-biomarkers-identified-in-lupus-and-IBD-offer-pathways-for-targeted-therapies.aspx.

  • MLA

    Toshniwal Paharia, Pooja Toshniwal Paharia. "Microbial biomarkers identified in lupus and IBD offer pathways for targeted therapies". News-Medical. 24 September 2024. <https://www.news-medical.net/news/20240924/Microbial-biomarkers-identified-in-lupus-and-IBD-offer-pathways-for-targeted-therapies.aspx>.

  • Chicago

    Toshniwal Paharia, Pooja Toshniwal Paharia. "Microbial biomarkers identified in lupus and IBD offer pathways for targeted therapies". News-Medical. https://www.news-medical.net/news/20240924/Microbial-biomarkers-identified-in-lupus-and-IBD-offer-pathways-for-targeted-therapies.aspx. (accessed September 24, 2024).

  • Harvard

    Toshniwal Paharia, Pooja Toshniwal Paharia. 2024. Microbial biomarkers identified in lupus and IBD offer pathways for targeted therapies. News-Medical, viewed 24 September 2024, https://www.news-medical.net/news/20240924/Microbial-biomarkers-identified-in-lupus-and-IBD-offer-pathways-for-targeted-therapies.aspx.

Suggested Reading

Study reveals higher breast cancer mortality risk for black women across all tumor types
The potential benefits of aged black garlic on inflammation and prostate cancer
Cancer cases in the US continued to be underdiagnosed during the second year of the COVID-19 pandemic
Hemorrhages found to be more common in cancer patients than previously thought
Hypoxia's hidden role in boosting anti-cancer immunity
Post-treatment lifestyle choices influence long-term outcomes in breast cancer patients
Key enzyme identified as potential target for cancer treatment
AI tool enhances cancer diagnosis by transforming standard tissue images

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Researchers uncover why typically normal protein drives prostate cancer