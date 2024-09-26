Heat map reveals state-by-state landscape of opioid dependence

Today FAIR Health released the Opioid Tracker, a free, interactive tool tracking opioid abuse and dependence state by state. A brief released simultaneously offers a user's guide to the Opioid Tracker.

Available on FAIR Health's website fairhealth.org, the Opioid Tracker includes a heat map representing the percentage of patients with opioid abuse and dependence diagnoses compared to all patients receiving medical services in 2023 for each state. Clicking on a state displays an infographic for that state. The infographic includes the top five procedure codes by utilization for opioid abuse and dependence, the top five procedure codes by aggregate allowed amounts for opioid abuse and dependence, the change in the percentage of patients with opioid abuse and dependence diagnoses compared to all patients receiving medical services from 2020 to 2023, and the distribution of patients with opioid abuse and dependence diagnoses by age and gender. There is also a similar infographic for the nation as a whole. The source of the data is FAIR Health's repository of commercial healthcare claims, now at over 48 billion claim records, the largest such repository in the nation.

Among the key findings revealed by the Opioid Tracker: