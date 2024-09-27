Superabsorbent polymer beads linked to increasing cases of bowel obstruction in children

Water-absorbing beads have become increasingly hazardous to children over the past 10 years, as children who swallow the beads can experience life-threatening problems such as bowel obstruction.

In new research presented during the American Academy of Pediatrics 2024 National Conference & Exhibition, researchers reveal the results of an experiment in which they grew the beads to different sizes and tested different child-safe liquids to see which ones could shrink the beads after they had expanded.

The abstract, "The Hidden Dangers: Superabsorbent Polymer (SAP) Beads as an Increasing Cause of Bowel Obstruction in Children," will be presented during the conference at the Orange County Convention Center Sept. 27-Oct. 1.

Water beads can pose serious risks if ingested, including choking and bowel obstructions needing surgery. If you have young children, it's best not to have these beads in the home." 

Bryanna Emr, MD, FACS, pediatric surgeon, senior author 

In a literature review, researchers found that children under the age of 5 years are more likely to swallow the beads and have a resulting intestinal blockage. Ultrasounds can be performed to identify the bead inside the intestine. Most of the time, doctors need to perform surgery to remove one or more beads.

Over the past decade, the number of cases of children swallowing water beads and experiencing intestinal blockage has increased, the authors note. They conducted an experiment in which they found that certain liquids such as GoLYTELY, a type of bowel prep, worked best to shrink the beads and was able to shrink the beads by more than 38%.

"Water beads are a growing problem for young children and there needs to be more awareness about the risks if swallowed," Dr. Emr said. "Despite the recall of some children's toys containing water beads, they remain widely available in home decorations, gardening supplies, and craft materials. They are soft textured and often in bright colors, making them easy to swallow and attractive to young children."

Related Stories

The beads can expand up to 400 times their original size upon contact with liquids, putting children at risk for intestinal blockage and other complications.

More research should be completed to develop clear guidelines for treating kids who swallow these beads, the authors conclude.

Study author Alicia Greene, DO, a general surgery resident at Penn State Health, is scheduled to present her research, which is below, from 10:12-10:20 AM Saturday, Sept. 28 in H2015.

In addition, Dr. Greene, Dr. Afif Kulaylat and Dr. Bryanna Emr will be among highlighted abstract authors who will give brief presentations and be available for interviews during a press conference from noon – 1:30 pm ET in the National Conference Press Room, W208 AB.

Please note: only the abstract is being presented at the meeting. In some cases, the researcher may have more data available to share with media, or may be preparing a longer article for submission to a journal. 

Source:

American Academy of Pediatrics

Posted in: Child Health News | Medical Research News

