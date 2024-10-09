New review explores Zika virus as a potential treatment for brain cancer

A new review was published in Oncotarget's Volume 15 on September 30, 2024, entitled, "Zika virus and brain cancer: Can Zika be an effective treatment for brain cancer? A systematic review."

As highlighted in the introduction of this review, many studies have identified oncolytic viruses as a promising new class of therapeutic agents for central nervous system (CNS) tumors, particularly glioblastomas (GBM). Zika virus (ZIKV) proteins, specifically targeting certain stem cells, have shown promising results in both in vitro and animal model studies.

In their review, researchers Mateus Gonçalves de Sena Barbosa, Beatriz Rodrigues Messias, Rafael Trindade Tatit, Maycon Cristian Gomes de Paula, Valdecir Boeno Spenazato Júnior, Maria Gabriella Borges Braga, Caio Vinícius Marcolino Santos, Luiza D'Ottaviano Cobos, Vinícius Otávio da Silva, Eberval Gadelha Figueiredo, Nicollas Nunes Rabelo, and Bipin Chaurasia from Atenas University Center, Passos; University of Israelita de Ciências da Saúde Albert Einstein; University of Sapucaí Valley; Atenas University Center, Sete Lagoas; Nove de Julho University, Campus Vergueiro; José do Rosário Vellano University, Alfenas; School of Medicine-University of São Paulo (FMUSP), Hospital das Clínicas/FMUSP; and Neurosurgery Clinic in Birgunj, evaluated the efficacy and safety of using ZIKV for treating CNS tumors. Data from in vivo studies were extracted and assessed for bias using the Robins-I tool, evaluating factors such as selection, performance, detection, attrition, and reporting bias.

The 14 studies demonstrated that ZIKV reduced cell viability, inhibited the growth and proliferation of glioma stem cells (GSCs), and decreased Bcl2 expression, potentially enhancing chemotherapy and radiotherapy effects. ZIKV caused cytopathic effects, induced tumor cell damage, showed oncolytic properties, and selectively killed GSCs safely. This ultimately led to significant tumor remission and improved long-term survival through an enhanced T-cell response.

"Although current evidence suggests ZIKV as a promising treatment for CNS tumors and may improve survival when combined with surgery and radiotherapy."

Source:

Oncotarget

Journal reference:

Barbosa, S., et al. (2024). Zika virus and brain cancer: Can Zika be an effective treatment for brain cancer? A systematic review. Oncotarget. doi.org/10.18632/oncotarget.28647.

