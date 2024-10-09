Study illuminates the origin and progression of bladder cancer

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Weill Cornell MedicineOct 9 2024NewsGuard 100/100 Score

How bladder cancer originates and progresses has been illuminated as never before in a study led by researchers at Weill Cornell Medicine and the New York Genome Center. The researchers found that antiviral enzymes that mutate the DNA of normal and cancer cells are key promoters of early bladder cancer development, and that standard chemotherapy is also a potent source of mutations. The researchers also discovered that overactive genes within abnormal circular DNA structures in tumor cells genes drive bladder cancer resistance to therapy. These findings are novel insights into bladder cancer biology and point to new therapeutic strategies for this difficult-to-treat cancer.

The study, published Sept. 9 in Nature, focused on the main form of bladder cancer, urothelial carcinoma, which originates from cells that line the bladder, urethra, and tubes that drain urine from the kidneys. The researchers examined malignant and pre-malignant urothelial cells taken from the same set of patients at different disease stages. They used whole-genome sequencing and advanced computational methods to map common DNA mutations, complex structural variants, and their timing.

"Our findings define new fundamental mechanisms driving bladder cancer evolution—mechanisms that we can now think about targeting with therapies," said co-senior author Dr. Bishoy Faltas, the Gellert Family-John P. Leonard MD Research Scholar in Hematology and Medical Oncology and an associate professor of medicine and of cell and developmental biology at Weill Cornell Medicine, and an oncologist at NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.

Dr. Nicolas Robine, director of computational biology at the New York Genome Center, and Dr. Olivier Elemento, director of the Englander Institute for Precision Medicine and a professor of physiology and biophysics at Weill Cornell Medicine, also led the study with Dr. Faltas. The co-first authors were Duy Nguyen, a technician in the Faltas Laboratory (now a doctoral student at Harvard Medical School); William Hooper, a bioinformatics scientist at the New York Genome Center; and Dr. Weisi Liu, an instructor in the Faltas Laboratory.

Major therapeutic targets come into focus

Bladder cancer occurs at the rate of about 80,000 cases per year in the United States. It can be cured with surgery if caught early, but about 30 percent of cases are diagnosed at later stages when it is much harder to treat successfully.

The researchers in the new study found strong evidence that the APOBEC3 enzymes cause early mutations that may help trigger the development of this cancer type. These enzymes evolved to disable infecting retroviruses by editing their viral DNA, though it is known that they can sometimes mutate cells' own DNA.

"The exact role of APOBEC3-induced mutations in cancer initiation hasn't been clear," said Dr. Faltas, who is also the chief research officer at the Englander Institute for Precision Medicine and a member of the Sandra and Edward Meyer Cancer Center at Weill Cornell Medicine. "But we found that these mutations appear early in urothelial cancer, occurring even in pre-malignant urothelial tissue." In his lab, Dr. Faltas is focusing on studying the role of these mutagenic enzymes in driving cancer evolution.

The researchers found that cisplatin and other platinum-based chemotherapies cause further prominent bursts of mutations, some of which likely allow urothelial cancer cells to survive better and spread despite treatment.

A third major finding was that urothelial tumors often contain complex rearrangements of their DNA that give rise to circular segments of DNA. These "extra-chromosomal DNAs" (ecDNAs) exist apart from chromosomes in the cell nucleus and can sometimes harbor hundreds of copies of cancer-driving growth genes. The researchers discovered that these ecDNA events persist and become more complex, incorporating new DNA segments after treatment, suggesting that they drive resistance to therapy.

Related Stories

This prompted the team to experimentally model an ecDNA version of one of these genes, called CCND1, a master regulator of the cell cycle in the laboratory. The results of these experiments confirmed that CCND1 in this extrachromosomal configuration drives treatment resistance.

Altogether, the findings paint a much clearer picture of the factors that trigger and drive urothelial cancer.

"Traditionally, when analyzing tumor genomes, we've used methods that analyze only a tiny fraction of their DNA, but we've come to realize that there's a lot more to discover if we sequence all their DNA and use smart methods to evaluate that data," Dr. Elemento said. "I think this collaboration vindicates that strategy."

The Englander Institute and New York Genome Center researchers are planning larger future collaborative studies to dig even deeper into urothelial cancer biology, for example, doing whole-genome sequencing of DNA along with readouts of gene activity not just in bulk tumor samples but in individual tumor cells.

"Combining those two sets of information at the single-cell level would be tremendously important and interesting," Dr. Robine said.

The researchers also plan to study potential clinical applications of this work. The investigators are hopeful that a new FDA-approved drug targeting the ERBB2 gene product—the HER2 receptor protein, also found on breast tumor cells—will work especially well in urothelial cancer patients with strong signs of ERBB2 ecDNAs. They are also working on finding ways to block ecDNA formation and maintenance.

Source:

Weill Cornell Medicine

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Common breast cancer therapies may speed up aging, study shows
Cancer Research UK backs study to develop preventive ovarian cancer vaccine
Jefferson Lab team explores proton therapy as a safer cancer treatment
Researchers reveal mechanisms of how CDK12 alterations drive prostate cancer development
Epigenetic hallmarks of cancer unveiled in new research
Inflammatory proteins linked to higher risk of endometrial cancer
Breakthrough in detecting adulteration in ginseng supplements
Breakthrough blood test improves early diagnosis of pancreatic cancer

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
New drug could extend the lives of breast cancer patients