Study reveals financial hardships in cancer fundraising campaigns

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
American Cancer SocietyOct 10 2024NewsGuard 100/100 Score

In a new, large comprehensive analysis led by the American Cancer Society (ACS), researchers, using a form of Artificial Intelligence (AI), found that more than one-third of fundraising stories on the GoFundMe crowdfunding platform in the United States explicitly shared experiences of medical financial hardships and health-related social needs (HRSNs). The fundraising stories included hardships such as housing and food insecurities, transportation barriers, income loss, lack of sick leave, and disruptions to both work and school. The findings are published today in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA) Oncology.

"Sadly, financial hardship is common among cancer survivors across the country, forcing a growing number of patients and their families to use personal crowdfunding as an alternative source to raise money. These findings show the intense difficulties in meeting basic medical and social needs, underscoring the fragility of safety nets in the U.S."

Dr. Zhiyuan "Jason" Zheng, senior principal scientist, health services research at the American Cancer Society and lead author of the study

For the study, researchers analyzed data from all cancer-related fundraising stories from January 1, 2021, to May 31, 2023, retrieved from the publicly available crowdfunding website GoFundMe. Scientists utilized extensive natural language processing (NLP) modeling (Open AI's ChatGPT 3.5) to examine cancer-related crowdfunding campaigns, specifically their fundraising stories about reasons for financial assistance, including medical financial hardship and HRSNs. The advances in NLP enabled researchers to transform qualitative data to quantitative data and to help perform statistical analyses.

Related Stories

Study results showed a total of 91,113 cancer-related crowdfunding campaigns were identified and more than 24 million words were analyzed. The proportions with NLP outputs for individual campaign characteristics were age (19.6%), sex (61.1%), marital status (5.1%), family size (12.8%), health insurance coverage (18.3%), employment status (20.6%), living with dependent children (16.4%), and school attendance (9.2%). 79% had NLP interpretations (outputs) for cancer type. 33.9% for stage at diagnosis, 43.3% for new versus recurrent cancer status, 52.6% for cancer-related treatments, and 31% for time from diagnosis to campaign initiation. Among all fundraising stories, 25.5% had NLP outputs for any medical financial hardship, and 24.1% had mentioned HRSNs. Overall, 35.9% of fundraiser stories had NLP outputs with any medical financial hardship or HRSNs.

Dr. Robin Yabroff is senior author of the study. Other ACS researchers contributing to the report include Dr. Shaojun Yu, Dr. Farhad Islami and Dr. Jingxuan Zhao.

Source:

American Cancer Society

Journal reference:

Zheng, Z., et al. (2024) Natural Language Processing–Assessed Unmet Medical and Social Needs in Cancer Crowdfunding Stories. JAMA Oncology. doi.org/10.1001/jamaoncol.2024.4412.

Posted in: Medical Research News | Healthcare News

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Liver cancer patients gain clarity on surgery options through precision medicine tool
Breast cancer mortality plummets by 44%, but alarming racial gaps persist
Breakthrough blood test improves early diagnosis of pancreatic cancer
Researchers reveal mechanisms of how CDK12 alterations drive prostate cancer development
AI detects breast cancer years before diagnosis from mammograms
Common breast cancer therapies may speed up aging, study shows
Cancer Research UK backs study to develop preventive ovarian cancer vaccine
New insights into the role of gamma-delta T cells across 33 cancer types revealed

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Elevated blood glucose levels increase early-onset colorectal cancer risk