Renowned pancreatic surgeon Dr. Katherine A. Morgan joins NYU Langone

Katherine A. Morgan, MD, recognized internationally for her expertise in pancreatic surgery, is joining NYU Langone Health as a professor in the Department of Surgery and as section chief of pancreas surgery in the Division of Hepatobiliary and Pancreatic Surgery. Dr. Morgan comes to NYU Langone from the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston.

Her primary areas of specialization are pancreatic cancer and chronic pancreatitis. She brings experience in pancreatic islet autotransplantation, a surgical procedure that removes a diseased pancreas and transplants islets, which are insulin-producing cells, into the patient's liver to manage diabetes, and in robotic pancreas surgery. One of Dr. Morgan's first projects will be to establish an islet autotransplantation program at NYU Langone, which will help to prevent diabetes in patients having pancreas surgery.

Working with an experienced, invested, multidisciplinary team is essential for patients going through pancreatic cancer and other noncancerous disorders of the pancreas. I am excited to bring my experience to the already incredible team at NYU Langone Health. We are at an exciting time in pancreas surgery where we are making great strides in truly making a difference for patients." Dr. Katherine A. Morgan, MD

She will play a key role in increasing patient access to pancreas surgeries, broaden the number of complex pancreas and advanced robotic cases, and mentor and train graduate students, postdocs, fellows, and staff. She will also be a member of the Perlmutter Cancer Center, where she will work with a diverse team of medical oncologists, radiologists, and radiation oncologists to treat patients with pancreatic cancers.

"We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Morgan to our team," says Robert Montgomery, MD, PhD, chair of the Department of Surgery. "Her experience and leadership will no doubt develop and deepen our capabilities in pancreas surgery across the entire health system."

As the section chief of Pancreas Surgery, she will collaborate with others in the Department of Surgery, Perlmutter Cancer Center, NYU Langone Transplant Institute, the Division of Gastroenterology and Hepatology, and other areas as part of a multidisciplinary team to treat patients with pancreatic disease. In this leadership position, she will help ensure the best care and optimal outcomes for patients with benign and malignant pancreatic disorders at NYU Langone Health.

"Dr. Morgan's history as a world-class surgeon is important to our mission at Perlmutter Cancer Center," says Alec Kimmelman, MD, PhD, the Anita Steckler and Joseph Steckler Chair of the Department of Radiation Oncology and director of the Perlmutter Cancer Center. "She will lead our team of surgeons in providing cutting-edge surgical options for our patients to deliver the best outcomes."

About Dr. Morgan

Dr. Morgan received her bachelor's degree in biology from the University of Virginia in Charlottesville, Virginia. She then earned her medical degree from Emory University in Atlanta. She went on to train in surgery at Emory University Hospitals. With over 25 years of experience as a pioneer and leader in pancreas surgery, Dr. Morgan is recognized extensively through her numerous awards and honors.

She is a part of numerous professional societies and associations around the world that support her initiatives in surgery. She has been a clinical professor at the Medical University of South Carolina, teaching general and gastrointestinal surgery to many residents and students, and will continue this work at NYU Langone Grossman School of Medicine.

Dr. Morgan is known for her advocacy in cancer care. The book she edited, Current Controversies in Cancer Care for the Surgeon, demonstrates her passion toward optimal management among surgeons encountering oncologic problems.