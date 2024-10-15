Study calls for mandatory training on pressure ulcers for community nurses

Community nurses need mandatory training to spot signs of pressure ulcers, also known as bedsores, in patients with dark skin tones, urge researchers from the University of Surrey in a new study.

The study highlights a significant educational gap, with current guidelines and training materials largely designed for people with light skin tones, making it difficult for nurses to identify the early stages of pressure ulcers in people with dark skin tones. As a result, patients with dark skin are at risk of developing more severe cases due to missed early signs.

Researchers also found that nurses with dark skin tones often rely on personal experience rather than formal training to recognise pressure ulcers. This indicates a need for updated clinical guidelines and inclusive education to ensure all nurses can provide equitable care.

Surrey's research team suggests that language adjustments could go a long way toward improving this issue. For example, using the term "discoloration" instead of "redness" to describe early signs of bedsores could help nurses take action more quickly. The study also calls for more thorough examination practices and greater awareness of skin tone diversity in assessments.

Pressure ulcers cause a tremendous amount of pain and suffering for patients and cause a large amount of emotional distress to the dedicated community nursing community who only want to treat people as effectively as possible."

How we train our community nurses to correctly identify these injuries is, frankly, out-of-date and does them and patients a disservice. Our study calls for mandatory training for all community nurses to address these gaps and help them successfully serve the diverse communities of our country."

Dr. Neesha Oozageer Gunowa, lead author of the study and Pathway Lead in Community Nursing, University of Surrey

The study conducted a number of focus groups and interviews featuring a group of 17 community nurses from the South of England. While the majority of the group was white, the focus group included nurses with dark skin tones who shared unique perspectives on assessing pressure ulcers.

The study has been published in the Journal of Advanced Nursing.

